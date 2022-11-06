Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2022) - LBank announces receipt of the award for 'Outstanding Contribution to Crypto Adoption in Africa' at Fintech Nigeria 2022. Excitement for Africa's biggest Fintech event as LBank kicked off a momentous week at the Nigerian event with its distinct community members.

The event exhibited by LBank and other crypto companies took place in Lagos on Tuesday, 24th, through Friday, 28rd October, and saw thousands of Web3 builders in attendance.

In addition, over 500 of the industry's prominent and prolific founders shared their insights via speeches, workshops, and board discussions.





The Nigerian Fintech event attained new levels with its number of attendees, becoming the country's most important tech networking event. "Every year, I always attend Fintech Nigeria, but this year is bigger with a refreshing notion that appeals to the current tech industry's mindset," said a member from LBank.

The exclusive event nurtured quality and lasting relationships for all sectors, from VCs and blockchain innovators to new tech enthusiasts. LBank exhibited and connected with like-minded professionals, marketers, partners, blockchain projects, crypto experts, and much more.

Additionally, LBank maximized the spacious expo floor to showcase its exclusive offers and bonuses. "Fintech Nigeria is the best opportunity to showcase our services to Nigerians and share our amazing plans with them," said Abhinav Mehta, LBank's Head of Marketing.

In recognition of its outstanding contribution to crypto adoption in Africa, LBank received a special award. The top cryptocurrency exchange was decorated with the award for its "Outstanding Contribution to Crypto Adoption in Africa."

To wrap up the event, LBank hosted an exclusive event for its members with thrilling activities.

Beyond these fun activities, the After Party which was hosted on the 27th of October at Shores VI Lagos had many dignitaries in attendance and the team discussed more possible collaborations and partnerships.

The party had Abhinav Mehta, the Head of Marketing of LBank in attendance where he met and expressed his delight with the Crypto community in Nigeria. Some other dignitaries including the Founder of Farmchain Finance, Stanley; Sarah Idahosa, Founder of Women in Defi, and many others also graced the event.

About LBank

LBank is a top cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2015 for buying, selling, receiving, and storing Bitcoin and other digital currencies. It provides its 7 million + users with a secure trading platform and the lowest transaction fees.

The platform supports more than 800+ trading pairs and 149+ fiat currencies. It offers services around crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services.

