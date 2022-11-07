New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2022) - Joel Nunez, an Entrepreneur and Creative Producer from New York City, recently announced that his creative consulting agency, BOOKNUNEZ, grew by 253% between 2021 and 2022. "The tremendous growth we're seeing has enabled our ability to focus on the art and creativity behind our partners and clients projects whereas in the past I was mostly trying to grow the business and increase profit," he says.





Joel Nunez - Image

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8935/143032_fig1.jpg

Nunez attributed the exponential growth to increased demand for creative services and the company's ability to provide them outstandingly. Joel and his team have also produced and sponsored a large opening party at Lavan 541 for the Event Planner Expo earlier this year where event curators and marketing professionals came together to network.

Beyond the demand for the services, Nunez attributes the recent growth to its team of talented and passionate doers. He shares, "Our team is constantly coming up with new and innovative ideas, and we're always looking for ways to improve our services."

The company's commitment to its clients has also contributed immensely to its unprecedented success.

About BOOKNUNEZ

BOOKNUNEZ is a creative consulting company established in New York in 2018 by Creative Producer and Entrepreneur Joel Nunez. BOOKNUNEZ offers a wide range of services, such as creative direction, video production, promotional events, and brand marketing. The company has worked with various household name brands in numerous industries. A catalyst for Booknunez's success has been its strategic partnerships. Joel is currently doing producer duties for companies like Strange Nature Productions, Eventique, Lavan541, the Web3NYC Gallery, and Vibrant Emotional Health.

Contact Person: Joel Nunez

Website: www.booknunez.com

Email: booknunez@gmail.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/joelnunez

