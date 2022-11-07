Time is of the essence. Climate change is the most fundamental challenge of our generation. With the amendment of the Climate Protection Act 2021, Germany, for example, has tightened the requirements even further and anchored the goal of greenhouse gas neutrality by 2045. For the transformation of transport, which is responsible for around 20% of greenhouse gas emissions according to the German Federal Environment Agency, this means a tour de force that is almost impossible to implement in practice. The hurdles are particularly high in the transport sector. In addition to horrendous investments by the commercial vehicle industry, the lack of charging and refueling infrastructure is an obstacle to being able to bury the internal combustion engine in a timely manner. In a joint declaration at the end of last year, European truck manufacturers such as Daimler, Scania and MAN announced their intention to stop producing diesel trucks by 2040 in order to be climate-neutral by 2050. However, an immediate solution is offered by the Canadian company dynaCERT, which achieves significant emission reductions with its patented HydraGEN technology. With the successful completion of a pilot project, nothing now stands in the way of entry into the mass market.

