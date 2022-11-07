Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to vested Restricted Share Units and exercise of warrants

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 8 November 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Noble Corporation ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 130,805,333 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Increase: 118,537 shares (116,664 shares - RSU) (1,873 shares - exercise of warrants) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 130,923,870 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, warrants: USD 23.13 - 166 shares USD 19.27 - 1,707 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.00001 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NOBLE ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267224 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66