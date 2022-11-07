Anzeige
Montag, 07.11.2022

WKN: A3DV8N ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 Ticker-Symbol: 85V0 
Stuttgart
07.11.22
08:24 Uhr
37,630 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
07.11.2022 | 09:29
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to vested Restricted Share Units and exercise of warrants

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 8 November
2022 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:              GB00BMXNWH07             
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Noble Corporation          
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 130,805,333 shares          
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Increase:            118,537 shares            
                 (116,664 shares - RSU)        
                 (1,873 shares - exercise of warrants)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  130,923,870 shares          
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price, warrants:    USD 23.13 - 166 shares        
                 USD 19.27 - 1,707 shares       
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           USD 0.00001             
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           NOBLE                
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          267224                
----------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
