Hover's first 36 kW installation survived the recent Hurricane Ian storm system that ravaged southwestern Florida.From pv magazine USA Hover Energy, a Texas-based wind power tech company, said it will begin commercial-scale production of its residential and commercial 36 kW wind-powered microgrids at its facility in Memphis, Tennessee, in January 2023. The Hover Array System is a rooftop-mounted microgrid combining wind, solar and energy storage with the company's integrated energy management system (IEMS) software platform. The IEMS system integrates energy generated by both wind (alternating ...

