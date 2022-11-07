Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Intersects 1.13 g/t Gold over 84.4 Metres at Aurex Hill Deposit, Aurmac Property, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce the analytical results from thirty-six (36) diamond drill holes completed during the Company's 2022 exploration program at the Powerline and Aurex Hill deposits located on the Company's AurMac Property, Yukon Territory.
Assay highlights from this most recent batch of assays received include:
- 56.6 metres ("m") of 0.46 g/t Au from 35.1 m in DDH AX-22-283
- 34.5 m of 1.00 g/t Au from 67.1 m in DDH AX-22-284
- 19.2 m of 1.24 g/t Au from 121.9 m in DDH AX-22-284
- 49.6 m of 0.48 g/t Au from 28.1 m in DDH AX-22-291
- 30.9 m of 1.27 g/t Au from 50.3 m in DDH AX-22-293
- 58.2 m of 0.57 g/t Au from surface (9.1 m) in DDH AX-22-299
- 67.1 m of 0.69 g/t Au from surface (16.8 m) in DDH AX-22-301
- 71.0 m of 0.41 g/t Au from 48.7 m in DDH AX-22-303
- 48.0 m of 0.47 g/t Au from 249.7 m in DDH AX-22-310
- 64.4 m of 0.81 g/t Au from 53.0 m in DDH AX-22-313
- 84.4 m of 1.13 g/t Au from 22.8 m in DDH AX-22-320
- 70.6 m of 0.49 g/t Au from surface (5.4 m) in DDH AX-22-337
- 42.6 m of 0.85 g/t Au from 117.1 m in DDH AX-22-338
- 71.5 m of 0.92 g/t Au from 145.2 m in DDH AX-22-339
"2022 drill results continue to expand the extent of near/on-surface gold mineralization at the Powerline and Aurex Hill Deposits," stated Tara Christie, President & CEO of Banyan. "Both deposits remain open, with impressive results from the furthest north-eastern hole drilled in Powerline (AX-22-320) which returned an impressive 1.13 g/t gold over 84.4 m. The 2022 Drilling programs have now been completed for the season - with over 50,000 m of core drilled."
Results from this set of thirty-six (36) 2022 drill holes are consistent with previous exploration drill results at the Powerline and Aurex Hill Deposits (see Tables 1, Figure 1, and Figure 2) and the areal extent of interpreted gold mineralization from near/on-surface continues to be confirmed and expanded with each batch of assay results received.
The Powerline and Aurex Hill gold deposits are contained within a metasedimentary package consisting of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Late Proterozoic to Cambrian Hyland Group. Gold mineralization here is chiefly associated with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins seen crosscutting all lithologies and is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits. A strong bismuth-gold association has been identified at AurMac and is currently being utilized to establish exploration vectors over the Property.
Visible gold from these holes is shown in Image 1.
Image 1: Photographs of visible gold from:
Figure 1: East Powerline and Aurex Hill Drill Hole Locations, showing historic and completed diamond drill holes.
Figure 2: West Powerline Drill Hole Locations, showing historic and completed diamond drill holes.
Table 1: 2022 Highlighted Powerline & Aurex Hill Diamond Drill Analytical Results. (Maps, sections and full assay results will be available on Banyan's website).
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m*)
Au (g/t)
|AX-22-281
100.0
152.40
52.4
0.22
|AX-22-282
141.7
147.8
6.1
0.25
|AX-22-283
35.0
91.6
56.6
0.46
|and
123.9
147.8
23.9
0.57
|and
225.0
273.1
48.1
0.27
|AX-22-284
67.1
101.6
34.5
1.00
|and
121.9
141.1
19.2
1.24
|and
247.5
256.5
9.0
0.45
|AX-22-286
86.7
156.0
69.3
0.29
|and
201.4
203.8
2.4
0.45
|and
244.5
251.9
7.4
0.29
|AX-22-288
80.9
130.9
50.0
0.21
|and
201.6
214.1
12.5
0.38
|and
242.3
287.2
44.9
0.29
|AX-22-289
285.7
314.1
28.4
0.63
|And
102.8
123.4
20.6
0.37
|AX-22-290
25.9
36.6
10.7
0.22
|and
89.0
108.2
19.2
0.21
|and
150.9
179.9
29.0
0.30
|and
210.3
236.2
25.9
0.19
|AX-22-291
28.1
77.7
49.6
0.48
|and
91.7
105.2
13.5
0.39
|and
140.1
151.3
11.2
0.29
|and
218.8
238.5
19.7
0.45
|and
279.8
293.5
13.7
0.28
|AX-22-292
43.0
59.5
16.5
0.30
|and
99.6
113.5
13.9
0.34
|and
146.5
256.7
110.2
0.25
|AX-22-293
50.3
81.2
30.9
1.27
|and
91.4
154.7
63.3
0.39
|and
170.7
193.0
22.3
0.32
|and
210.3
220.9
10.6
0.41
|AX-22-294
30.2
45.2
15.0
0.44
|and
66.2
100.9
34.7
0.30
|and
203.6
212.5
8.9
0.26
|and
242.5
257.5
15.0
0.71
|and
294.8
302.0
7.2
0.87
|AX-22-295
18.7
31.5
12.8
0.22
|and
74.1
84.3
10.2
0.35
|and
105.2
117.5
12.3
0.34
|and
177.6
200.0
22.4
0.41
|and
219.7
251.6
31.9
0.28
|AX-22-296
3.1
48.8
45.7
0.22
|AX-22-298
47.2
61.8
14.6
0.46
|and
245.1
270.4
25.3
0.25
|and
292.7
319.1
26.4
0.30
|AX-22-299
9.1
67.3
58.2
0.57
|AX-22-301
16.8
83.8
67.0
0.69
|AX-22-302
51.8
90.6
38.8
0.30
|AX-22-303
48.7
119.7
71.0
0.41
|and
161.0
161.8
0.8
121.6
|AX-22-305
4.6
61.0
56.4
0.20
|and
193.7
214.9
21.2
0.37
|AX-22-308
35.0
41.6
6.6
0.44
|and
185.5
233.5
48.0
0.26
|AX-22-310
24.1
66.0
41.9
0.28
|and
198.0
225.8
27.8
0.30
|and
249.7
297.7
48.0
0.47
|AX-22-311
59.3
66.4
7.1
0.44
|and
106.1
119.3
13.2
0.25
|and
225.4
227.1
1.68
0.55
|AX-22-313
12.2
18.3
6.10
0.34
|and
53.0
117.4
64.4
0.81
|and
157.3
164.6
7.3
1.30
|and
186.8
189.4
2.6
0.50
|AX-22-314
10.7
19.8
9.1
0.62
|and
48.8
84.9
36.1
0.24
|and
104.1
127.3
23.2
0.28
|and
141.7
153.9
12.2
0.20
|and
173.0
210.3
37.3
0.21
|AX-22-315
15.2
100.4
85.2
0.33
|and
133.6
172.2
38.6
0.20
|AX-22-316
1.0
39.8
38.8
0.31
|and
66.5
80.4
13.9
0.28
|and
109.2
164.0
54.8
0.30
|and
202.4
220.1
17.7
0.17
|AX-22-317
75.2
81.3
6.1
0.42
|and
104.9
193.7
88.8
0.33
|and
256.3
264.0
7.7
0.42
|AX-22-319
44.0
53.4
9.4
1.14
|and
119.0
155.5
36.5
0.26
|and
192.2
208.1
15.9
0.26
|AX-22-320
22.8
107.2
84.4
1.13
|AX-22-322
4.3
48.4
44.1
0.20
|AX-22-327
7.7
105.2
97.5
0.35
|AX-22-328
106.3
113.9
7.6
0.83
|and
161.5
170.7
9.2
0.25
|AX-22-337
5.4
76.0
70.6
0.49
|and
117.1
159.7
42.6
0.85
|AX-22-338
45.7
48.0
2.3
0.45
|and
132.2
137.2
5.0
0.24
|AX-22-339
30.5
35.1
4.6
0.81
|and
126.5
131.8
5.3
0.27
|and
145.2
216.7
71.5
0.92
*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.
Table 2: Drill Collar Location for Released Results
Collar ID
East NAD83_Z8
North NAD83_Z8
Elev. (m)
Azimuth
Dip (°)
Depth (m)
AX-22-281
466935
7082511
792
356
-60
245.36
AX-22-282
469414
7083990
835
011
-64
233.17
AX-22-283
466197
7083105
733
001
-59
295.05
AX-22-284
466970
7082681
788
009
-64
291.08
AX-22-286
466096
7083200
722
005
-63
298.7
AX-22-288
466201
7082992
735
352
-60
332.23
AX-22-289
466399
7083600
722
005
-59
342.6
AX-22-290
466200
7082900
736
004
-61
277.37
AX-22-291
466101
7083097
728
002
-61
303.27
AX-22-292
466200
7082825
737
359
-62
289.56
AX-22-293
467102
7082704
791
357
-62
255.44
AX-22-294
466100
7083002
731
003
-58
337.11
AX-22-295
466299
7082802
744
005
-61
300.74
AX-22-296
469239
7081801
963
359
-62
198.12
AX-22-298
466002
7083005
726
008
-57
354.48
AX-22-299
469236
7081898
972
359
-62
204.22
AX-22-301
469239
7082002
982
002
-64
211.84
AX-22-302
465896
7083003
721
009
-71
236.83
AX-22-303
469238
7082095
989
004
-62
192.02
AX-22-305
469244
7082306
994
003
-64
222.56
AX-22-308
469248
7082397
993
005
-64
240.79
AX-22-310
466003
7082696
730
354
-62
307.85
AX-22-311
469244
7082501
988
359
-66
227.08
AX-22-313
469250
7082602
984
006
-63
204.22
AX-22-314
469660
7082299
1005
359
-61
210.31
AX-22-315
469252
7082705
980
002
-65
203.91
AX-22-316
469659
7082407
1001
007
-64
220.07
AX-22-317
465995
7083202
716
355
-58
263.96
AX-22-319
469256
7082805
976
002
-63
233.63
AX-22-320
469677
7082613
988
002
-60
189.13
AX-22-322
469321
7081802
963
007
-53
220.98
AX-22-327
469329
7081999
980
359
-60
214.88
AX-22-328
465800
7083000
717
351
-58
228.6
AX-22-337
469103
7082700
969
360
-62
211.84
AX-22-338
469101
7082796
961
001
-61
185.92
AX-22-339
465700
7083004
711
357
-61
297.18
Upcoming Events
Banyan will be attending:
- Precious Metals Summit Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland - November 14-15, 2022, Presentation November 15th at 3:45PM CET
- Deutsche Goldmesse German Gold Show, Frankfurt, Germany - November 18-19, 2022, Presentation November 19th at 3:45 PM CET
- Yukon Geoscience Forum & Trade Show, Whitehorse, Yukon - November 19-22, 2022
- Mineral Exploration Group, KEGS Calgary, Calgary, Alberta - December 2, 2022, Presentation at 12 PM MST
All events are subject to change.
2022 Exploration Program Update
Banyan started its 2022 exploration program on January 26th and the last drill hole was completed on November 5th, with a total of two-hundred-eleven (211) drill holes culminating in over 50,000 metres ("m") of drilling designed to expand the mineralization around the Powerline and Aurex Hill Deposits. Core logging, processing and on-site sample preparatory lab activities will continue through November.
Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures
All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas Minerals of Vancouver, B.C. utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 36-element AQ200 analytical package with FA450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2022 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.
About Banyan
Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Property is comprised of the Aurex and McQuesten properties, as well as claims staked and owned 100% by Banyan, and adjacent to Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The updated resource for the AurMac Property of 3,990,000 ounces (see Table 3 below) was announced on May 17, 2022.
The 173 sq km AurMac Property lies 30 kilometres from Victoria Gold's Eagle Project and adjacent to Hecla Mining's high grade Keno Hill Silver mine. The property is transected by the main Yukon highway and access road to the Victoria Gold open-pit, heap leach Eagle Gold mine. The AurMac Property benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has a right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties, subject to certain royalties.
The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the AurMac Property was prepared May 13, 2022 and consisted of 3,990,000 ounces of gold (see Table 3) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in three near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip, Aurex Hill and Powerline Deposits.
Table 3: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Property
Deposit
Classification
Tonnage
Average Au Grade
Au Content
Airstrip
0.2
42.5
0.64
874
Powerline
0.2
152.0
0.59
2,898
Aurex Hill
0.3
12.5
0.53
215
Total Combined
0.2 - 0.3
207.0
0.60
3,990
Notes:
- The effective date for the Resource Estimate is May 13, 2022. The updated Resource Estimate for the AurMac Property was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. Mr. Jutras is preparing a technical report supporting the Resource Estimate (the "Technical Report") in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101, which will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com within forty-five (45) days of the date of the initial news release. Please see the news release of May 17, 2022.
- Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Resource Estimate may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.
- The definitions of inferred mineral resources that are contained in the Definition Standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM Definition Standards"), which are incorporated by reference into National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") were followed to classify the mineral resources in the Resource Estimate. The quantity and grade of reported inferred mineral resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these inferred mineral resources as an indicated mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an indicated or measured mineral resource category.
- Mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.2 g/t Au for the Airstrip and Powerline deposits and 0.3 g/t Au for the Aurex Hill deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open-pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,700/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 80% heap leach recoveries, and 45° pit slope. The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs, and in particular are consistent with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects.
- The number of tonnes was rounded to the nearest hundred thousand. The number of ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand and final result to three significant figures. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.
In addition to the AurMac Property, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 kilometres Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.
Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.BanyanGold.com or contact the Company.
Qualified Person
Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release. Mr. Gray has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.
ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION
(signed) "Tara Christie"
Tara Christie
President & CEO
For more information, please contact:
Tara Christie
778 928 0556
tchristie@banyangold.com
Jasmine Sangria
604 312 5610
jsangria@banyangold.com
