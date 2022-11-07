Target Healthcare REIT delivered strong absolute growth in FY22 and continued its record of positive NAV returns. However, with cash drag from slower than originally planned investment, and weak rent collection from a minority of homes, per share earnings and DPS cover declined. Although now fixed, higher interest rates will weigh on earnings and delay acquisitions, but we expect earnings growth and DPS cover to increase, supported by indexed rent growth and a recovery in rent collection.

