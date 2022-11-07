HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) today reported a third quarter 2022 Net Income of $67 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, and Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of $452 million.

" We made significant progress on our key strategic priorities in the third quarter, and our platform performed well during extreme Summer conditions," said Mauricio Gutierrez, NRG President, and Chief Executive Officer. " We remain on track to achieve our long-term goals, and I am excited about the opportunities ahead to provide even more value for stakeholders."

Consolidated Financial Results

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in millions) 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Net Income $ 67 $ 1,618 $ 2,316 $ 2,614 Cash provided by Operating Activities $ (1,431 ) $ 1,478 $ 1,758 $ 1,855 Adjusted EBITDAa $ 452 $ 767 $ 1,319 $ 1,990 Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments (FCFbG) $ (42 ) $ 395 $ 294 $ 1,163 a. Three and nine months ended 9/30/21 excludes the loss due to Winter Storm Uri of $21 million and $1,070 million, respectively

Segments Results

Table 1: Net Income

($ in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Segment 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Texas $ (475 ) $ 251 $ 1,064 $ 600 East 555 1,980 2,086 3,119 West/Services/Othera (13 ) (613 ) (834 ) (1,105 ) Net Income $ 67 $ 1,618 $ 2,316 $ 2,614 a. Includes Corporate segment

Third quarter net income was $67 million, $1,551 million lower than third quarter 2021, primarily driven by mark-to-market gains on economic hedge positions in 2021, which were due to large movements in natural gas and power prices.

Table 2: Adjusted EBITDA

($ in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Segment 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Texas $ 183 $ 446 $ 632 $ 1,004 East 175 219 561 760 West/Services/Other a 94 102 126 226 Adjusted EBITDAb $ 452 $ 767 $ 1,319 $ 1,990 a. Includes Corporate segment b. Three and nine months ended 9/30/21 excludes the loss due to Winter Storm Uri of $21 million and $1,070 million, respectively

Texas: Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $183 million, $263 million lower than the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily driven by higher supply costs as a result of the previously announced unplanned outage at W.A. Parish Unit 8 and higher ancillary charges, partially offset by higher revenue rates and increased load driven by weather.

East: Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $175 million, $44 million lower than the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily driven by the 4.8 GW asset sale which was completed in December 2021, PJM asset retirements, and supply chain constraints, partially offset by higher revenue rates and the realization of Direct Energy synergies.

West/Services/Other: Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $94 million, $8 million lower than the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily driven by the 4.8 GW asset sale and the sale of the equity interest in the Watson generating facility, partially offset by higher gross margin from Cottonwood.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Table 3: Corporate Liquidity

($ in millions) 9/30/22 12/31/21 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 333 $ 250 Restricted Cash 46 15 Total 379 265 Total Revolving Credit Facility and collective collateral facilities 2,395 2,421 Total Liquidity, excluding collateral received $ 2,774 $ 2,686

As of September 30, 2022, NRG's cash was at $333 million, and $2.4 billion was available under the Company's credit facilities. Total liquidity was $2.8 billion, which was approximately $88 million higher than at the end of 2021.

NRG Strategic Developments

Astoria

On September 9, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive purchase agreement to sell land and related assets from the Astoria site, within the East region of operations, for initial proceeds of $212 million, subject to purchase price adjustments and certain other indemnifications. As part of the transaction, NRG will enter into an agreement to lease the land back for the purpose of operating the Astoria facility through the planned April 30, 2023 retirement date. The operating lease agreement is expected to end six months after the facility's actual retirement date. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is subject to various closing conditions.

As a result of the agreement for the Astoria sale mentioned above, and the planned withdrawal and cancellation of the proposed Astoria redevelopment project, the Company recorded an impairment of $43 million in the third quarter of 2022.

W.A. Parish Unit 8 Extended Outage

In May 2022, W.A. Parish Unit 8 came offline as a result of damage to certain components of the steam turbine/generator. Based on management's current assessment of necessary restoration efforts, the Company continues to target the return to service of the unit by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Growth Plan

At its June 2021 Investor Day, NRG provided its five-year roadmap to grow through its integrated home strategy. In 2021 and 2022, the Company focused on 'optimizing its core' and staging for growth through its test and learn pilot programs. During this time, the Company enhanced its business model and go-to-market strategies. In 2023, the Company expects to enter its next phase of growth, 'grow from core,' through executing identified investment and strategic partnerships, while evaluating incremental vertical integration and partnership opportunities. Consistent with its strategic and capital allocation priorities, the Company expects to allocate approximately $220 million for growth-related projects in 2023.

Narrowing 2022 Guidance and Initiating 2023 Guidance

NRG is narrowing its 2022 Adjusted EBITDA as well as narrowing and adjusting down the 2022 FCFbG guidance, and is initiating guidance for the 2023 fiscal year. 2022 FCFbG guidance has been reduced as a result of increasing natural gas and coal inventories, which is expected to be partially reversed in 2023, and the impact of higher commodities prices on working capital.

Table 4: Adjusted EBITDA and FCFbG Guidance

2022 2023 (In millions) Revised Guidance Guidance Adjusted EBITDAa $1,950 - $2,050 $2,270 - $2,470 Cash provided by Operating Activities $1,230 - $1,330 $1,925 - $2,125 FCFbG $950 - $1,050 $1,520 - $1,720 a. Non-GAAP financial measure; see Appendix Table A-8 for GAAP Reconciliation to Net Income that excludes fair value adjustments related to derivatives. The Company is unable to provide guidance for Net Income due to the impact of such fair value adjustments related to derivatives in a given year.

2022 Capital Allocation Update

As announced on December 6, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized $1 billion for share repurchases. The program began in 2021 with $39 million in share repurchases completed in December of that year, an incremental $564 million was completed through October 31, 2022, resulting in a balance of $397 million under the current program expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

On October 21, 2022, NRG announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.35 per share, or $1.40 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on November 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2022.

2023 Capital Allocation

The Company is announcing its expected 2023 capital allocation plan, consistent with its capital allocation priorities and 2021 Investor Day roadmap. The Board of Directors approved $600 million incremental share repurchases program, to be completed in 2023; an 8% increase in its annual dividend to $1.51 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2023; $331 million in growth and other spend; and $628 million to be allocated at a future date.

The Company remains committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet, continues to work to achieve investment-grade credit metrics, and expects to grow into its target investment grade metrics, primarily through the realization of Direct Energy run-rate earnings and other growth initiatives.

The Company's share repurchase program and common stock dividend are subject to maintaining satisfactory credit metrics, available capital, market conditions, and compliance with associated laws and regulations. The timing and amount of any shares of NRG's common stock that are repurchased under the share repurchase authorization will be determined by NRG's management based on market conditions and other factors. NRG will only repurchase shares when management believes it would not jeopardize the company's ability to maintain satisfactory credit ratings.

Earnings Conference Call

On November 7, 2022, NRG will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern (8:00 a.m. Central) to discuss these results. Investors, the news media and others may access the live webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials by logging on to NRG's website at http://www.nrg.com and clicking on "Investors" then "Presentations & Webcasts." The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About NRG

At NRG, we're bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, the information presented in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can typically be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "expect," "intend," "seek," "plan," "think," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "target," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's future revenues, income, indebtedness, capital structure, plans, expectations, objectives, projected financial performance and/or business results and other future events, and views of economic and market conditions.

Although NRG believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated herein include, among others, general economic conditions, hazards customary in the power industry, weather conditions and extreme weather events, competition in wholesale power and gas markets, the volatility of energy and fuel prices, failure of customers or counterparties to perform under contracts, changes in the wholesale power and gas markets, changes in government or market regulations, the condition of capital markets generally, our ability to access capital markets, the potential impact of COVID-19 or any other pandemic on the Company's operations, financial position, risk exposure and liquidity, data privacy, cyberterrorism and inadequate cybersecurity, unanticipated outages at our generation facilities, adverse results in current and future litigation, failure to identify, execute or successfully implement acquisitions or asset sales, our ability to implement value enhancing improvements to plant operations and companywide processes, our ability to achieve our net debt targets, our ability to achieve or maintain investment grade credit metrics, our ability to proceed with projects under development or the inability to complete the construction of such projects on schedule or within budget, the inability to maintain or create successful partnering relationships, our ability to operate our business efficiently, our ability to retain retail customers, our ability to execute our market operations strategy, the ability to successfully integrate businesses of acquired companies, including Direct Energy, our ability to realize anticipated benefits of transactions (including expected cost savings and other synergies) or the risk that anticipated benefits may take longer to realize than expected, and our ability to execute our Capital Allocation Plan. Achieving investment grade credit metrics is not an indication of or guarantee that the Company will receive investment grade credit ratings. Debt and share repurchases may be made from time to time subject to market conditions and other factors, including as permitted by United States securities laws. Furthermore, any common stock dividend is subject to available capital and market conditions.

NRG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The adjusted EBITDA, adjusted cash flow from operations and free cash flow guidance are estimates as of November 7, 2022. These estimates are based on assumptions the company believed to be reasonable as of that date. NRG disclaims any current intention to update such guidance, except as required by law. The foregoing review of factors that could cause NRG's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this press release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect NRG's future results included in NRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (In millions, except for per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Revenue $ 8,510 $ 6,609 $ 23,688 $ 19,943 Operating Costs and Expenses Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below) 7,802 3,692 18,619 13,496 Depreciation and amortization 145 199 485 569 Impairment losses 43 — 198 306 Selling, general and administrative costs 326 318 973 973 Provision for credit losses 52 64 103 715 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 8 17 26 81 Total operating costs and expenses 8,376 4,290 20,404 16,140 Gain on sale of assets 22 — 51 17 Operating Income 156 2,319 3,335 3,820 Other Income/(Expense) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 11 15 — 23 Other income, net 21 8 33 42 Loss on debt extinguishment — (57 ) — (57 ) Interest expense (105 ) (122 ) (313 ) (374 ) Total other expense (73 ) (156 ) (280 ) (366 ) Income Before Income Taxes 83 2,163 3,055 3,454 Income tax expense 16 545 739 840 Net Income $ 67 $ 1,618 $ 2,316 $ 2,614 Income per Share Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — basic and diluted 235 245 238 245 Income per Weighted Average Common Share —Basic and Diluted $ 0.29 $ 6.60 $ 9.73 $ 10.67

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (In millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income $ 67 $ 1,618 $ 2,316 $ 2,614 Other Comprehensive (Loss)/Income Foreign currency translation adjustments (32 ) (11 ) (45 ) (6 ) Defined benefit plans (2 ) 1 17 20 Other comprehensive (loss)/income (34 ) (10 ) (28 ) 14 Comprehensive Income $ 33 $ 1,608 $ 2,288 $ 2,628

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 333 $ 250 Funds deposited by counterparties 3,134 845 Restricted cash 46 15 Accounts receivable, net 4,061 3,245 Uplift securitization proceeds receivable from ERCOT — 689 Inventory 772 498 Derivative instruments 9,938 4,613 Cash collateral paid in support of energy risk management activities 262 291 Prepayments and other current assets 417 395 Total current assets 18,963 10,841 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,598 1,688 Other Assets Equity investments in affiliates 126 157 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 236 271 Goodwill 1,650 1,795 Intangible assets, net 2,227 2,511 Nuclear decommissioning trust fund 789 1,008 Derivative instruments 4,914 2,527 Deferred income taxes 1,516 2,155 Other non-current assets 224 229 Total other assets 11,682 10,653 Total Assets $ 32,243 $ 23,182 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases $ 62 $ 4 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 82 81 Accounts payable 2,871 2,274 Derivative instruments 6,841 3,387 Cash collateral received in support of energy risk management activities 3,134 845 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,376 1,324 Total current liabilities 14,366 7,915 Other Liabilities Long-term debt and finance leases 7,974 7,966 Non-current operating lease liabilities 197 236 Nuclear decommissioning reserve 335 321 Nuclear decommissioning trust liability 433 666 Derivative instruments 2,802 1,412 Deferred income taxes 84 73 Other non-current liabilities 922 993 Total other liabilities 12,747 11,667 Total Liabilities 27,113 19,582 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock; $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 423,894,539 and 423,547,174 shares issued and 232,125,137, and 243,753,899 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in-capital 8,450 8,531 Retained earnings 2,584 464 Treasury stock, at cost 191,769,402, and 179,793,275 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (5,754 ) (5,273 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (154 ) (126 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 5,130 3,600 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 32,243 $ 23,182

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, (In millions) 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net Income $ 2,316 $ 2,614 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Distributions from and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 7 8 Depreciation and amortization 485 569 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 20 21 Provision for credit losses 103 715 Amortization of nuclear fuel 42 39 Amortization of financing costs and debt discounts 17 30 Loss on debt extinguishment — 57 Amortization of in-the-money contracts and emissions allowances 122 111 Amortization of unearned equity compensation 21 16 Net gain on sale and disposal of assets (82 ) (29 ) Impairment losses 198 306 Changes in derivative instruments (4,480 ) (4,419 ) Changes in deferred income taxes and liability for uncertain tax benefits 688 782 Changes in collateral deposits in support of energy risk management activities 2,321 1,970 Changes in nuclear decommissioning trust liability 2 38 Uplift securitization proceeds received from ERCOT 689 — Changes in other working capital (711 ) (973 ) Cash provided by operating activities 1,758 1,855 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Payments for acquisitions of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired (60 ) (3,534 ) Capital expenditures (250 ) (219 ) Net (purchases)/sales of emission allowances (4 ) 6 Investments in nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities (361 ) (460 ) Proceeds from the sale of nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities 363 424 Proceeds from sales of assets, net of cash disposed 107 198 Cash used by investing activities (205 ) (3,585 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payments of dividends to common stockholders (252 ) (239 ) Payments for share repurchase activity (484 ) (9 ) Net receipts from settlement of acquired derivatives that include financing elements 1,596 396 Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases (4 ) (1,360 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 1,100 Payments for debt extinguishment costs — (48 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (1 ) (18 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 1 Cash provided/(used) by financing activities 855 (177 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5 ) (2 ) Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash 2,403 (1,909 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 1,110 3,930 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 3,513 $ 2,021

Appendix Table A-1: Third Quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss):

($ in millions) Texas East West/Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Net (Loss)/Income $ (475 ) $ 555 $ 88 $ (101 ) $ 67 Plus: Interest expense, net — (1 ) 7 79 85 Income tax — — 18 (2 ) 16 Depreciation and amortization 77 39 22 7 145 ARO Expense 2 2 — — 4 Contract amortization 4 (19 ) 5 — (10 ) EBITDA (392 ) 576 140 (17 ) 307 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates — — 13 — 13 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs — — — 8 8 Deactivation costs — 7 1 — 8 (Gain)/loss on sale of assets (22 ) — — — (22 ) Other non-recurring charges 1 4 — 1 6 Impairments — 43 — — 43 Mark to market (MtM) losses/(gains) on economic hedges 596 (455 ) (52 ) — 89 Adjusted EBITDA $ 183 $ 175 $ 102 $ (8 ) $ 452

Third Quarter 2022 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions) Texas East West/Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Revenue1 $ 3,145 $ 4,158 $ 1,172 $ 8 $ 8,483 Cost of fuel, purchased power and other cost of sales2 2,501 3,749 978 8 7,236 Economic gross margin 644 409 194 — 1,247 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 269 117 55 (1 ) 440 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 149 108 60 9 326 Provision for credit losses 41 7 4 — 52 Other 2 2 (27 ) — (23 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 183 $ 175 $ 102 $ (8 ) $ 452 1 Excludes MtM gain of $33 million and contract amortization of $6 million 2 Includes TDSP expense, capacity and emission credits 3 Excludes other non-recurring charges of $8 million, deactivation costs of $8 million and ARO expense of $4 million

The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions) Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Other adj.2 Adjusted EBITDA Revenue $ 8,510 $ 6 $ (33 ) $ — $ — $ 8,483 Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)1 7,342 16 (122 ) — — 7,236 Depreciation and Amortization 145 (145 ) — — — — Gross margin 1,023 135 89 — 0 1,247 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 460 — — (8 ) (12 ) 440 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 326 — — — — 326 Provision for credit losses 52 — — — — 52 Other 118 (101 ) — — (40 ) (23 ) Net Income/(Loss) $ 67 $ 236 $ 89 $ 8 $ 52 $ 452 1 Excludes Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations of $460 million 2 Other adj. includes impairments of $43 million, adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates of $13 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $8 million, other non-recurring charges of $6 million, ARO expenses of $4 million and gain on sale of assets ($22) million

Appendix Table A-2: Third Quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss):

($ in millions) Texas East West/Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Net Income/(Loss) $ 251 $ 1,980 $ 126 $ (739 ) $ 1,618 Plus: Interest expense, net — 1 3 117 121 Income tax — — 14 531 545 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 57 57 Depreciation and amortization 84 87 21 7 199 ARO Expense 3 4 — — 7 Contract amortization 7 (54 ) 5 — (42 ) EBITDA 345 2,018 169 (27 ) 2,505 Winter Storm URI 19 — — 2 21 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates — — 17 — 17 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs — — — 17 17 Legal Settlement — (15 ) — 3 (12 ) Deactivation costs — — 1 — 1 Other non-recurring charges — (1 ) 1 3 3 Mark to market (MtM) losses/(gains) on economic hedges 82 (1,783 ) (84 ) — (1,785 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 446 $ 219 $ 104 $ (2 ) $ 767

Third Quarter 2021 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions) Texas East West/Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Revenue1 $ 2,636 $ 3,087 $ 885 $ 1 $ 6,609 Cost of fuel, purchased power and other cost of sales2 1,797 2,593 715 2 5,107 Economic gross margin 839 494 170 (1 ) 1,502 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 203 148 52 (2 ) 401 Selling, marketing, general & administrative4 150 124 44 13 331 Provision for credit losses 58 3 3 — 64 Other 1 — (33 ) (8 ) (40 ) Winter Storm Uri impact (19 ) — — (2 ) (21 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 446 $ 219 $ 104 $ (2 ) $ 767 1 Excludes MtM gain of $3 million and contract amortization of $3 million 2 Includes TDSP expense, capacity and emission credits 3 Excludes ARO expense of $7 million, other non-recurring charges of $3 million and deactivation costs of $1 million 4 Excludes legal settlements of $12 million

The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions) Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Winter Storm Uri Other adj.2 Adjusted EBITDA Revenue $ 6,609 $ 3 $ (3 ) $ — $ 2 $ — $ 6,611 Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)1 3,280 45 1,782 — 15 — 5,122 Depreciation and amortization 199 (199 ) — — — — Gross margin 3,130 157 (1,785 ) — (13 ) — 1,489 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 412 — — (1 ) — (10 ) 401 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 318 — — — (2 ) 13 329 Provision for credit losses 64 — — — (32 ) — 32 Other 718 (666 ) — — (92 ) (40 ) Net Income/(Loss) $ 1,618 $ 823 $ (1,785 ) $ 1 $ 21 $ 89 $ 767 1 Excludes Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations of $412 million 2 Other adj. includes adjustment to reflect loss on debt extinguishment of $57 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $17 million, NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates of $17 million, ARO expenses of $7 million, other non-recurring charges of $3 million and legal settlements of ($12) million

Appendix Table A-3: YTD Third Quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss):

($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Net Income/(Loss) $ 1,064 $ 2,086 $ 231 $ (1,065 ) $ 2,316 Plus: Interest expense, net — (4 ) 22 261 279 Income tax — (1 ) 28 712 739 Depreciation and amortization 230 167 65 23 485 ARO expense 8 9 3 — 20 Contract and emission credit amortization, net — 103 12 — 115 EBITDA 1,302 2,360 361 (69 ) 3,954 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates — — 48 — 48 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs — — — 32 32 Deactivation costs — 16 1 — 17 (Gain)/loss on sale of assets (10 ) — (43 ) 2 (51 ) Other non-recurring charges 3 24 (11 ) 12 28 Impairments — 198 — — 198 Mark to market (MtM) (gains)/losses on economic hedges (663 ) (2,037 ) (207 ) — (2,907 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 632 $ 561 $ 149 $ (23 ) $ 1,319

YTD Third Quarter 2022 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Revenue1 $ 7,867 $ 12,648 $ 3,438 $ 11 $ 23,964 Cost of fuel, purchased power and other cost of sales2 5,998 11,355 2,994 13 20,360 Economic gross margin 1,869 1,293 444 (2 ) 3,604 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 740 370 165 (1 ) 1,274 Selling, general and administrative costs4 450 331 161 24 966 Provision for credit losses 53 32 18 — 103 Other (6 ) (1 ) (49 ) (2 ) (58 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 632 $ 561 $ 149 $ (23 ) $ 1,319 1 Excludes MtM loss of $248 million and contract amortization of $28 million 2 Includes TDSP expenses, capacity and emissions credits 3 Excludes ARO expense of $20 million, deactivation costs of $17 million and other-non recurring charges of $16 million 4 Excludes acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $7 million

The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions) Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Other adj.2 Adjusted EBITDA Revenue $ 23,688 $ 28 $ 248 $ — $ — $ 23,964 Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)1 17,292 (87 ) 3,155 — — 20,360 Depreciation and amortization 485 (485 ) — Gross margin 5,911 600 (2,907 ) — — 3,604 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 1,327 — — (17 ) (36 ) 1,274 Selling, general and administrative costs 973 — — — (7 ) 966 Provision for credit losses 103 — — — — 103 Other 1,192 (1,018 ) — — (232 ) (58 ) Net Income/(Loss) $ 2,316 $ 1,618 $ (2,907 ) $ 17 $ 275 $ 1,319 1 Excludes Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations of $1,327 million 2 Includes adjustment to reflect impairments of $198 million, NRG share of Adj EBITDA of $48 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $32 million, other non-recurring charges of $28 million, ARO expense $20 million and gain on sale of assets ($51) million

Appendix Table A-4: YTD Third Quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net (Loss)/Income:

($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Net Income/(Loss) $ 600 $ 3,119 $ 239 $ (1,344 ) $ 2,614 Plus: Interest expense, net 1 (1 ) 9 364 373 Income tax — — 32 808 840 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 57 57 Depreciation and amortization 245 237 66 21 569 ARO expense 10 9 2 — 21 Contract and emission credit amortization, net — 23 15 — 38 EBITDA 856 3,387 363 (94 ) 4,512 Winter Storm Uri impact 1,212 (138 ) (10 ) 6 1,070 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates 1 — 55 — 56 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs — — — 83 83 Legal settlements — (15 ) — 11 (4 ) Deactivation costs — 16 1 — 17 (Gain)/loss on sale of assets — — (17 ) — (17 ) Other non-recurring charges 2 — — (12 ) (10 ) Impairments — 306 — — 306 Mark to market (MtM) (gains)/losses on economic hedges (1,067 ) (2,796 ) (160 ) — (4,023 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,004 $ 760 $ 232 $ (6 ) $ 1,990

YTD Third Quarter 2021 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Revenue1 $ 8,367 $ 9,070 $ 2,628 $ (4 ) $ 20,061 Cost of fuel, purchased power and other cost of sales2 6,791 7,361 2,151 1 16,304 Economic gross margin 1,576 1,709 477 (5 ) 3,757 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 656 423 177 (5 ) 1,251 Selling, marketing, general & administrative4 435 385 131 31 982 Provision for credit losses 700 7 8 — 715 Other (7 ) (4 ) (81 ) (19 ) (111 ) Winter Storm Uri impact (1,212 ) 138 10 (6 ) (1,070 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,004 $ 760 $ 232 $ (6 ) $ 1,990 1 Excludes MtM loss of $99 million and contract amortization of $19 million 2 Includes TDSP expenses, capacity and emissions credits 3 Excludes deactivation expense of $17 million, ARO expense of $21 million, other non-recurring charges of $4 million, and legal settlements of $2 million 4 Excludes acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $3 million, legal settlement of $2 million and other non-recurring charges of ($14) million

The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions) Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Winter Storm Uri Other adj.2 Adjusted EBITDA Revenue $ 19,943 $ 19 $ 99 $ — $ (2,650 ) $ — $ 17,411 Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)1 12,201 (19 ) 4,122 — (3,052 ) — 13,252 Depreciation and amortization 569 (569 ) — — — — Gross margin 7,173 607 (4,023 ) — 402 — 4,159 Operations & maintenance and Other cost of operations 1,295 — — (17 ) (2 ) (27 ) 1,249 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 973 — — — (29 ) 9 953 Provision for credit losses 715 — — — (637 ) — 78 Other 1,576 (1,213 ) — — — (474 ) (111 ) Net Income/(Loss) $ 2,614 $ 1,820 $ (4,023 ) $ 17 $ 1,070 $ 492 $ 1,990 1 Excludes Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations of $1,295 million 2 Other adj. includes adjustment to reflect impairments of $306 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $83 million, loss on debt extinguishment $57 million, NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates of $56 million, ARO expense of $21 million, legal settlement of $4 million, gain on sale of assets of ($17) million and other non-recurring charges of ($10) million

Appendix Table A-5: 2022 and 2021 Three Months Ended September 30 Adjusted Cash Flow From Operations Reconciliations

The following table summarizes the calculation of adjusted cash flow from operating activities providing a reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities:

Three Months Ended ($ in millions) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA $ 452 $ 767 Winter Storm Uri loss — (21 ) Interest payments, net (76 ) (143 ) Income tax (11 ) (20 ) Collateral / working capital / other (1,796 ) 895 Cash Provided by Operating Activities (1,431 ) 1,478 Winter Storm Uri loss — 21 Securitization, C&I credits, and remaining open accounts receivables 16 4 Net receipts from settlement of acquired derivatives that include financing elements 646 205 Acquisition and divestiture transaction and integration costs 8 16 Encina site improvement 2 4 Adjustment for change in collateral 800 (1,274 ) Nuclear decommissioning trust liability (5 ) (9 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5 ) (3 ) Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities 31 442 Maintenance Capital Expenditures (73 ) (47 ) Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments (FCFbG) $ (42 ) $ 395

Appendix Table A-6: 2022 and 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30 Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations Reconciliations

The following table summarizes the calculation of adjusted cash flow operating activities providing a reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities:

Nine Months Ended ($ in millions) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,319 $ 1,990 Winter Storm Uri loss — (1,070 ) Interest payments, net (254 ) (333 ) Income tax (47 ) (8 ) Collateral / working capital / other 740 1,276 Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,758 1,855 Winter Storm Uri loss — 1,070 Securitization, C&I credits, and remaining open accounts receivables (608 ) (107 ) Net receipts from settlement of acquired derivatives that include financing elements 1,596 396 Acquisition and divestiture transaction and integration costs 32 82 Encina site improvement 11 19 GenOn Settlement 4 — Adjustment for change in collateral (2,321 ) (1,970 ) Nuclear decommissioning trust liability 2 (36 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5 ) (2 ) Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities 469 1,307 Maintenance Capital Expenditures (174 ) (142 ) Environmental Capital Expenditures (1 ) (2 ) Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments (FCFbG) $ 294 $ 1,163

Appendix Table A-7: Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Sources and Uses of Liquidity

The following table summarizes the sources and uses of liquidity through third quarter of 2022:

($ in millions) Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Sources: Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities $ 469 Uplift securitization proceeds received from ERCOT 689 Proceeds from sale of assets 107 Return of cash collateral paid 29 Uses: Payments for share repurchase activity (484 ) Payments of dividends to common stockholders (252 ) Maintenance and Environmental capital expenditures, net (175 ) Growth Investment capital expenditures (75 ) Winter Storm Uri (81 ) Payments for acquisitions of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired (60 ) Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs (32 ) Decrease in availability of collective collateral facilities (26 ) Encina site improvement (11 ) GenOn Settlement (4 ) Net (purchases)/sales of emission allowances (4 ) Other investing and financing (2 ) Change in Total Liquidity $ 88

Appendix Table A-8: 2022 and 2023 Guidance Reconciliations

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA providing reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss), and the calculation of Free Cash Flow before Growth providing reconciliation to Cash from Operations:

2022 2023 ($ in millions) Guidance Guidance Net Income1 $ 345 - 445 $ 735 - 935 Interest expense, net 380 430 Income tax 125 310 Depreciation, amortization, contract amortization, and ARO expense 760 700 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates 70 15 Impairments2 198 — Other costs3 70 80 Adjusted EBITDA 1,950 - 2,050 2,270 - 2,470 Interest payments, net (360 ) (375 ) Income tax (50 ) (95 ) Working capital / other assets and liabilities4 (310 ) 125 Cash provided by Operating Activities 1,230 - 1,330 1,925 - 2,125 Adjustments: proceeds from investment and asset sales, collateral, nuclear decommissioning trust liability 10 10 Adjusted Cash flow from Operations 1,240 - 1,340 1,935 - 2,135 Maintenance capital expenditures4 (275) - (295 ) (395) - (415 ) Environmental capital expenditures (2) - (5 ) (10) - (15 ) Free Cash Flow before Growth $ 950 - 1,050 $ 1,520 - 1,720 1 For purposes of guidance, fair value adjustments related to derivatives are assumed to be zero 2 2022 represents impairments of Midwest Generation goodwill, PJM generating assets, and Astoria development spend 3 Includes deactivation costs and integration expenses 4 Maintenance capital expenditures excludes W.A. Parish expected insurance recoveries classified in Working capital / other assets and liabilities

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that NRG's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

EBITDA represents net income before interest expense (including loss on debt extinguishment), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, asset retirement obligation expenses, contract amortization consisting of amortization of power and fuel contracts and amortization of emission allowances. EBITDA is presented because NRG considers it an important supplemental measure of its performance and believes debt-holders frequently use EBITDA to analyze operating performance and debt service capacity. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;

EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in this industry may calculate EBITDA differently than NRG does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to invest in the growth of NRG's business. NRG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally. See the statements of cash flow included in the financial statements that are a part of this news release.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a further supplemental measure of operating performance. As NRG defines it, Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding impairment losses, gains or losses on sales, dispositions or retirements of assets, any mark-to-market gains or losses from forward position of economic hedges, adjustments to exclude the Adjusted EBITDA related to the non-controlling interest, gains or losses on the repurchase, modification or extinguishment of debt, the impact of restructuring and any extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items plus adjustments to reflect the Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated investments. The reader is encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons NRG considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. As an analytical tool, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to all of the limitations applicable to EBITDA. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, the reader should be aware that in the future NRG may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this news release.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of NRG's financial statements in evaluating its operating performance because it provides an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods and adjusts for items that we do not consider indicative of NRG's future operating performance. This measure is widely used by debt-holders to analyze operating performance and debt service capacity and by equity investors to measure our operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to readily view operating trends, as a measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations, and for evaluating actual results against such expectations, and in communications with NRG's Board of Directors, shareholders, creditors, analysts and investors concerning its financial performance.

Economic gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure NRG provides to show gross margin excluding the impact of unrealized mark-to-market gains and losses on economic hedge positions as they relate to hedges that will settle in future periods, and contract and emission credit amortization as it is based on the valuation of acquired intangible assets as of the date of acquisition and is not reflective of current economic conditions or Company performance. Management believes economic gross margin is useful to investors and other users of NRG's financial statements in evaluating its current period operating performance.

Adjusted cash flow from operating activities is a non-GAAP financial measure NRG provides to show cash from operations with the reclassification of net payments of derivative contracts acquired in business combinations from financing to operating cash flow, as well as the add back of acquisition and divestiture transaction and integration costs, changes in the nuclear decommissioning trust liability, and the impact of extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items. The Company provides the reader with this alternative view of operating cash flow because the cash settlement of these derivative contracts materially impact operating revenues and cost of sales, while GAAP requires NRG to treat them as if there was a financing activity associated with the contracts as of the acquisition dates. The Company adds back acquisition and divestiture transaction and integration costs as they are one time and unique in nature and do not reflect ongoing cash from operations and they are fully disclosed to investors. The company excludes changes in the nuclear decommissioning trust liability as these amounts are offset by changes in the decommissioning fund shown in cash from investing.

Free cash flow (before Growth investments) is adjusted cash flow from operations less maintenance and environmental capital expenditures, net of funding, preferred stock dividends and distributions to non-controlling interests and is used by NRG predominantly as a forecasting tool to estimate cash available for debt reduction and other capital allocation alternatives. The reader is encouraged to evaluate each of these adjustments and the reasons NRG considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. Because we have mandatory debt service requirements (and other non-discretionary expenditures) investors should not rely on free cash flow before Growth investments as a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures.

Free Cash Flow before Growth Investment is utilized by Management in making decisions regarding the allocation of capital. Free Cash Flow before Growth Investment is presented because the Company believes it is a useful tool for assessing the financial performance in the current period. In addition, NRG's peers evaluate cash available for allocation in a similar manner and accordingly, it is a meaningful indicator for investors to benchmark NRG's performance against its peers. Free Cash Flow before Growth Investment is a performance measure and is not intended to represent net income (loss), cash from operations (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure), or liquidity and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Contacts

Media:

Laura Avant

713.537.5437

Investors:

Kevin L. Cole, CFA

609.524.4526