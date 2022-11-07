Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ClearCryptos (CCX) on November 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CCX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 12:00 UTC on November 9, 2022.

Making crypto accessible to everyone, ClearCryptos (CCX) builds a clear path to democratize simple, safe, and credible access to the wide world of crypto through its educational content, decentralized exchange, multiple tools, and many other features. Its native token CCX will be listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on November 9, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing ClearCryptos

ClearCryptos is the clear path to crypto optimization powered by industry leading insight, education and decision support, introducing people to a culturally relevant world of improved opportunity and lifestyle. It serves its community by providing the insight required to support projects they can trust, with a mission of creating a safe, easy to navigate, oasis of information and opportunity.

'Know, Trust, Act' is the foundation that fuels the ClearCryptos community to the overall mission of mass adoption for decentralized cryptocurrency. 'Know' is the first aspect of this mission and flourishes through ClearCryptos educational content. With a diverse group of professionals who stand for integrity and want to spread the knowledge of decentralized cryptocurrency to the world, the ClearCryptos ecosystem will provide a live stream broadcast in multiple languages that stays active 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Other educational resources include instructional drafts paired with recorded videos on wallet creation, trading, research, and content requested by the community.

In addition to education, there's also ClearCryptos Analytics (CCA), a web app and ecosystem for experienced and active traders who need more tools to navigate the decentralized markets and evaluate token prices. CCA also offers data analysis tools which help traders easily explore decentralized networks. Furthermore, ClearCryptos Swap, a powerful, easy-to-use exchange tool will help users optimize their trades across hundreds of DEXes. Its system is based on one of the most reliable aggregators on the market.

Aiming to be one of the leading companies in aiding mass adoption, ClearCryptos will utilize established companies in the business, technology, and cryptocurrency markets to ensure the most in-depth vetting, auditing, and accountability is secured for all projects in the ecosystem/platform. And through partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, ClearCryptos will bring further growth for companies that aim to improve/expand the cryptocurrency space. These avenues of networking will most importantly provide growth for holders as well as resources for companies to flourish.

About CCX Token

CCX is the native token of ClearCryptos. Based on ERC-20, it has a total supply of 900 million (i.e. 900,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on November 9, 2022, investors who are interested in the ClearCryptos investment can easily buy and sell CCX token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

