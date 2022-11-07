Pre-certified, low-power, low-profile wireless modules offer flexibility to deliver multiple protocols for innovative mesh networking applications in building automation, smart energy, digital health, agriculture, automation, and intelligent lighting

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions, today unveiled the Digi XBee RR, a wireless networking module to support IoT solutions within the XBee ecosystem. Digi XBee RR offers immediate availability and dramatically reduces time-to-market for designers, OEMs, and solution providers by providing off-the-shelf, pre-certified wireless connectivity and easy-to-add functionality. For customers needing immediate assistance in transitioning to this available module, Digi is also offering its Digi XBee Rapid Redesign Services.

Building on industry-leading technology, the low-power, low-profile Digi XBee RR module gives designers the ability to switch among multiple frequencies and wireless protocols with a fully interoperable Digi XBee ecosystem to support a range of applications spanning building automation, smart energy, digital health, intelligent lighting, and more.

Immediately Available Module Opens Up Product Development Options

Digi XBee RR modules are in stock and available to order today for immediate delivery from Digi's global distributor network. The XBee RR line includes modules with different form factors, wireless protocols and antenna options to provide an easy transition from existing XBee 3 designs.

"The release of our XBee RR gives engineers and developers an immediately available, pre-certified wireless module in what has been a very difficult, component-constrained environment," said Steve Ericson, Vice President and General Manager of Digi's OEM Solutions division. "In addition to the available-now Digi XBee RR, Digi has its IX15 gateway and Digi Remote Manager, providing developers a complete device-to-cloud IoT solution."

From edge computing to future migration, the size, weight, power, and performance advantages of Digi XBee RR are ideal for scalable device connectivity. With Digi Remote Manager, it's easy for network managers to configure, monitor, and control Digi XBee RR modules via a gateway from a simple, central platform. Built-in Digi TrustFence security, identity, and data privacy features tap into more than 175 controls to protect against new and evolving cyber threats. Digi XBee Mobile App and Digi XCTU software tools simplify setup, configuration, testing, and adding/changing functionality.

Expert Help Available to Speed Time-to-Market

To fully support customers with Digi XBee RR design, Digi Wireless Design Services is offering a Digi XBee Rapid Redesign Service. These services include design consultation, customized transition plan for replacing an existing embedded module, and testing for unintended EMI produced.

The Digi XBee ecosystem's software, gateways, and cloud connectivity deliver unparalleled support for short-range networking systems with ZigBee, 802.15.4 and Digi's patented DigiMesh protocols, as well as Bluetooth provisioning.

Digi XBee RR is available now. For more information, visit: https://www.digi.com/xbee-rr

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

