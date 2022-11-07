The Kantata platform earns rave reviews across multiple user evaluation websites

Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, cited increasing demand for The Kantata Cloud for Professional Services as a primary driver for its rapid growth. Notable client wins include: 72andSunny, Donor Republic, Frankel, myDigital Office, myProteus, ntegrity and Realtime Media. They join a client roster that gave the platform high marks on several independent user review websites.

Not only was Kantata once again recognized as a Leader in G2's Fall 2022 Grid Report for Resource Management, users ranked it as the number one resource management solution overall. Kantata also earned the Leader position in G2's Fall 2022 Grid Reports for Project Management and Project and Portfolio Management, as well as the number one ranking on G2's Fall 2022 Europe Grid for Professional Services Automation.

Additionally, Kantata ranks number one in Software Review's 2022 Professional Services Emotional Footprint, which indicates users' overall feelings toward vendors and the value of their products.

Kantata's success reflects the rapidly rising demand for technology purpose-built for professional services organizations. New research from Forrester Consulting commissioned by Kantata and Salesforce reveals a significant majority (89%) of the executives and IT leaders Forrester surveyed agree that vertical SaaS for professional services (PS) is the way of the future.

"Forrester's research finds that professional services decision-makers are increasingly placing their confidence and budget dollars behind vertical SaaS for PS, and our growing client roster demonstrates that we are delivering unequaled value and impact to our clients through our products and PS segment expertise," said Michael Speranza, CEO, Kantata. "Our mission is to work closely with our clients to solve the unique challenges facing the entire PS community."

Kantata has established Innovation Councils for both Kantata OX (formerly Mavenlink) and Salesforce-native Kantata SX (formerly Kimble) that bring together Kantata's product development teams with client representatives to collaborate on the development of new features and functionalities. For example, Kantata recently rolled out several new features for Kantata OX including cross-project scheduling, simplified insights reporting that help provides full visibility over the entire business, and tight integration with Slack to enable teams to see up-to-the-minute information and receive notifications in Slack for project posts, task and time and expense submissions.

Kantata also continues to expand its robust global partner network. The company was accepted onto the Salesforce Early Release Validation (SERV) pilot program, giving its product teams the opportunity to participate with Salesforce in production release candidate testing and early testing access. Kantata also announced it has partnered with Sage to create the only professional services automation and financial management platform purpose-built for PSOs and ESOs.

Clients and partners of Kantata are invited to attend the Fall Virtual User Conference. The virtual event will take place on November 8-10, 2022 and share product best practices and the latest professional services industry trends. To register and view more details, please visit this link.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Industry Cloud for Professional Services, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

