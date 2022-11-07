Catalio Capital Management, LP ("Catalio"), a leading multi-strategy life sciences investment firm, today announced the successful close of its inaugural special situations fund, Catalio Credit Opportunities Fund I (the "Fund") with over $85 million in commitments from new and existing institutional investors globally, including leading family offices, endowments, foundations and insurance companies. The fund has made multiple investments in 2022 and looks to capitalize on a robust pipeline of debt and structured equity opportunities during this current market dislocation and beyond.

Through this new vehicle, Catalio seeks to provide the next generation of breakthrough biomedical technology companies with bespoke debt and structured equity solutions that are tailored to fit their unique financing needs. The Fund will equip founders and companies with the flexibility and runway required to achieve their next critical milestones at a lower cost of capital than traditional equity while generating strong risk-adjusted returns for investors through a combination of contractual cashflows, current income and down-side protected forms of equity participation.

The Fund's investment strategy leverages Catalio's deep scientific expertise, seasoned investment team, and world-class Venture Partner network-comprised of 39 world-renowned serial scientist-entrepreneurs at top-tier academic institutions in the U.S. and Europe-to identify companies with high growth potential and create customized financing solutions. The Fund targets small- and mid-sized private companies at various stages of growth.

"We are grateful for the support the Fund has received from both longstanding clients and new investors. Their confidence is a testament to the strength of Catalio's disciplined approach to investing and our ability to identify compelling companies that are nearing critical milestones," said John Henry Iucker, General Partner and Head of Credit at Catalio. Mr. Iucker serves on the strategy's Investment Committee, alongside seasoned investors Jonathan Blankfein, Rob Snyder and Tom Brooks.

"In this challenging market, we are seeing significant demand from biotech companies for structured capital financing solutions to reach the next step in their evolution," said George Petrocheilos and Dr. Jacob Vogelstein, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Catalio. "We believe that this strategy provides exciting biotech companies the necessary capital and flexibility to scale their platforms."

Catalio manages more than $1 billion in assets across its private equity, private credit, and public equities strategies. The Fund is the second investment vehicle that Catalio has raised in 2022, following the close of Catalio Nexus Fund III, the firm's third flagship private equity fund, earlier this year.

Catalio Capital Management, LP, is a multi-strategy life sciences investment firm that focuses on breakthrough biomedical technology companies developing the next generation of drugs, devices, diagnostics and data-driven insights. Catalio's Partnership includes over 39 world-renowned scientists with extensive academic and scientific achievements who have each started several successful companies based on their research. Catalio has offices in New York, Baltimore, and London.

