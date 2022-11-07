AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or "AXIS" or "the Company") (NYSE:AXS) today announced the appointment of Miranda Hunter as Head of Investor Relations. In this role, Ms. Hunter will be responsible for leading AXIS Capital's engagement with the investment community and proactively communicating the Company's vision, strategy, and financial approach. Ms. Hunter, who is based in Bermuda, will report to AXIS Chief Financial Officer, Peter Vogt, and will serve as a member of the Company's Global Finance leadership team.

"Miranda brings distinctive experience in the (re)insurance and financial industries, including strong relationships with the analyst community and expertise in leading investor relations functions," said Mr. Vogt. "As we continue our strategic evolution to focus our portfolio on specialty, Miranda will be critical in sharing the AXIS strategy and story with the investment community."

Ms. Hunter brings more than 15 years of (re)insurance and financial industry experience. Prior to joining AXIS, she was Vice President of Operations and Strategic Development at Aeolus Capital Management Ltd. Previously, Ms. Hunter held a progression of leadership roles at Validus Holding, Ltd., most recently as Vice President, Head of Investor Relations. Prior to joining Validus, Ms. Hunter held positions with PwC and KPMG. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce, with an Honours distinction, from the University of Manitoba, Asper School of Business and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Bermuda and Manitoba.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $4.3 billion at September 30, 2022, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

