Decentralized solar devices such as PV-powered portable irrigation pumps are technically viable solutions to meet the energy needs of food value chains across the high-altitude Hindu Kush Himalaya region, according to a new report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).Using off-grid solar-powered devices is a technically viable way to automate and improve food production processes across the Hindu Kush Himalaya region, according to IRENA. The agency and the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) recently published their findings in "Decentralised Solar ...

