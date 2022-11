Fairmont & ALL - Accor Live Limitless Launch 'Beyond LIMITS': A New Collection of Boundary-Pushing Experiences Across North & Central America

UNEXPECTED, LIMITED-TIME EXPERIENCES TAKE TRAVELERS ON EXCLUSIVE JOURNEYS AIMED AT ACTIVATING THE SENSES, AND INSPIRING AWE & WONDER

Toronto, Canada, Nov. 07, 2022announces the official debut of 'Beyond LIMITS', an exciting new collection of first-of-their-kind, awe-inspiring experiences available exclusively at iconic Fairmont properties, and other ALL - Accor Live Limitlesshotels, across North & Central America. 'Beyond LIMITS' is designed to defy convention, shatter the boundaries of expectation, and elevate the luxury experience beyond what was previously thought possible. Each highly exclusive, immersive experience is as unexpected as it is unforgettable, carefully crafted to lead travelers on a journey of discovery, to find something new within the destination, the hotel and themselves.



'Beyond LIMITS' kicks off the first week of November 2022, with signature limited-time experiences slated through March 2023 - including:

Symphony in a Cenote (https://www.allbeyondlimits.com/experiences/symphony-in-a-cenote/) | In the lush Mexico jungle, Fairmont Mayakoba (http://www.fairmont.com/mayakoba-riviera-maya/) reimagines one of Riviera Maya's famed limestone caves as a spectacular candlelit concert hall | November 2022 & January 2023

(https://www.allbeyondlimits.com/experiences/symphony-in-a-cenote/) | In the lush Mexico jungle, Fairmont Mayakoba (http://www.fairmont.com/mayakoba-riviera-maya/) reimagines one of Riviera Maya's famed limestone caves as a spectacular candlelit concert hall | November 2022 & January 2023 Pauoa Bay Underwater Ballet (https://www.allbeyondlimits.com/experiences/pauoa-bay-underwater-ballet/) | Guests at Fairmont Orchid (http://www.fairmont.com/orchid-hawaii) in Hawaii will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dive into a magical underwater world and witness a daring, mesmerizing live ballet performance beneath the sea | February 2023

(https://www.allbeyondlimits.com/experiences/pauoa-bay-underwater-ballet/) | Guests at Fairmont Orchid (http://www.fairmont.com/orchid-hawaii) in Hawaii will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dive into a magical underwater world and witness a daring, mesmerizing live ballet performance beneath the sea | February 2023 The Vertical Stage (https://www.allbeyondlimits.com/experiences/the-vertical-stage/) | Fairmont Century Plaza (https://www.fairmont.com/los-angeles/) transforms its famed Los Angeles façade into the world's first 19-story vertical dance floor for a troupe of gravity defying performance artists | Early 2023

(https://www.allbeyondlimits.com/experiences/the-vertical-stage/) | Fairmont Century Plaza (https://www.fairmont.com/los-angeles/) transforms its famed Los Angeles façade into the world's first 19-story vertical dance floor for a troupe of gravity defying performance artists | Early 2023 Fire & Ice (https://www.allbeyondlimits.com/experiences/fire-ice/) | In a tiny log cabin, at the edge of frozen Lake Louise, surrounded for miles by nothing but Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise (https://www.fairmont.com/lake-louise/) and a wintry snowscape, a master chef delivers an exclusive, intimate fireside culinary experience for only 10 lucky guests, inspired by the Japanese cooking style of Robatayaki | January & February 2023

(https://www.allbeyondlimits.com/experiences/fire-ice/) | In a tiny log cabin, at the edge of frozen Lake Louise, surrounded for miles by nothing but Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise (https://www.fairmont.com/lake-louise/) and a wintry snowscape, a master chef delivers an exclusive, intimate fireside culinary experience for only 10 lucky guests, inspired by the Japanese cooking style of Robatayaki | January & February 2023 Christmas with Candace (https://www.allbeyondlimits.com/experiences/christmas-with-candace/) | Emmy award nominee, director, actress, New York Times best-selling author, producer, 'Queen of Christmas' and "Full House" star, Candace Cameron Bure shares some of her favorite holiday tips and tricks, including how to decorate the perfect Christmas cookie, at a special holiday tea and photo moment at Fairmont San Francisco (http://www.fairmont.com/san-francisco/) | December 2022

(https://www.allbeyondlimits.com/experiences/christmas-with-candace/) | Emmy award nominee, director, actress, New York Times best-selling author, producer, 'Queen of Christmas' and "Full House" star, Candace Cameron Bure shares some of her favorite holiday tips and tricks, including how to decorate the perfect Christmas cookie, at a special holiday tea and photo moment at Fairmont San Francisco (http://www.fairmont.com/san-francisco/) | December 2022 Haute O2 (https://www.allbeyondlimits.com/experiences/haute-02/) | High in the Canadian Rockies, where the air is pure and the views extend as far as the eye can see, Fairmont Banff Springs (http://www.fairmont.com/banff-springs) is popping up a cliffside oxygen bar at 7,000 feet, accessible exclusively to just 8 guests per day, to refresh the mind, body and soul | January 2023

(https://www.allbeyondlimits.com/experiences/haute-02/) | High in the Canadian Rockies, where the air is pure and the views extend as far as the eye can see, Fairmont Banff Springs (http://www.fairmont.com/banff-springs) is popping up a cliffside oxygen bar at 7,000 feet, accessible exclusively to just 8 guests per day, to refresh the mind, body and soul | January 2023 Enchanted Forest (https://www.allbeyondlimits.com/experiences/enchanted-forest/) | Perched atop Fairmont Waterfront (http://www.fairmont.com/waterfront-vancouver)'s garden terrace with majestic views of downtown Vancouver and the city's stunning harbor, awaits a world of fantasy, a magnificent forest overflowing with lush sprawling trees, a dreamy musical performance, and a hint of magic | Early 2023

(https://www.allbeyondlimits.com/experiences/enchanted-forest/) | Perched atop Fairmont Waterfront (http://www.fairmont.com/waterfront-vancouver)'s garden terrace with majestic views of downtown Vancouver and the city's stunning harbor, awaits a world of fantasy, a magnificent forest overflowing with lush sprawling trees, a dreamy musical performance, and a hint of magic | Early 2023 Après Scottsdale (https://www.allbeyondlimits.com/experiences/apres-scottsdale/) | In the heart of the Sonoran Desert, sits an unexpected luxury winter chateau, nestled amidst the ultimate holiday playground at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess (https://www.fairmont.com/scottsdale/); entry is only granted to a select few adults, who choose to celebrate the holidays with more grown-up pursuits, from culinary delights to the finest sparkling champagne | November & December 2023

(https://www.allbeyondlimits.com/experiences/apres-scottsdale/) | In the heart of the Sonoran Desert, sits an unexpected luxury winter chateau, nestled amidst the ultimate holiday playground at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess (https://www.fairmont.com/scottsdale/); entry is only granted to a select few adults, who choose to celebrate the holidays with more grown-up pursuits, from culinary delights to the finest sparkling champagne | November & December 2023 Tea Noir (https://www.allbeyondlimits.com/experiences/tea-noir-seattle/) | Fairmont Olympic Hotel (http://www.fairmont.com/seattle/)'s playfully dark twist on high tea promises a journey through tea-infused sensorial delights, from savory to sweet, with a dash of spice, worthy of slipping into something a little glam | November 2022 through March 2023

"When everyone and everything in the travel space claims to be 'luxurious', the term loses its genuine value as a point of exclusivity and differentiation. So we posed the question - 'how can we breathe life back into the luxury experience, what it truly means to go above and beyond expectations, in the limitless ways our Fairmont guests and ALL members deserve?'," said Jeff Doane, Chief Commercial Officer, Accor North & Central America. "With 'Beyond LIMITS', we are able to redefine luxury, by challenging the norms of what is expected. We pushed ourselves and our teams to go beyond everything that had been done before, and the result is a collection of experiences that are highly inventive and exclusive, that must actually be seen to be believed. That is 'Beyond LIMITS'."



To learn more or to book a 'Beyond LIMITS' experience, visit www.ALLbeyondLIMITS.com. Even more adventures await - including a spa day in the Puerto Rican jungle with Fairmont El San Juan Hotel; a night at the International Emmy Awards with Sofitel New York; skiing with an Olympian at Fairmont Chateau Whistler; and a private cave dinner in Barbados with Fairmont Royal Pavilion- with new opportunities to thrill and inspire added regularly.



Members of ALL - Accor Live Limitlesswill also be able to book select 'Beyond LIMITS' experiences with ALL Reward points. With the travel industry's most diverse network of brands and an ever-growing portfolio, ALL invites members to experience more of what they love through benefits and rewards in travel, dining and everyday life. Among the most valuable in the industry, ALL Reward points are highly flexible, allowing members to earn points, even when they are not staying at an Accor hotel, and then redeem their points for unforgettable moments around the globe. To join Accor's award-winning loyalty program, click here.



To help guests travel 'Beyond LIMITS', Accor is also offering up to 25 percent savingsfor bookings made by March 29, 2023, for stays through April 30, 2023 (may vary by property), at participating Fairmont, Sofitel, Swissôtel, MGallery, Pullman, Novotel and ibis hotels across North & Central America. As always, ALL members save more, with a special member rate that delivers an additional 5 percent off.

Creative assets for 'Beyond LIMITS', including videos, photos and logos, are available for download in the Accor press room.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accoris a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing more than 40 luxury, premium, midscale and economy hotel brands, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor's unmatched position in lifestyle hospitality - one of the fastest growing categories in the industry - is led by Ennismore, a joint venture, which Accor holds a majority shareholding. Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Accor boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and more than 230,000 team members worldwide. Members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program - ALL - Accor Live Limitless- a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 - Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the Group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, or follow Accor on Twitter,Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Attachments