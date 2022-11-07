NLS Pharmaceutics AG: NLS Pharmaceutics Provides Open Label Extension Study Update for Quilience in the Treatment of Narcolepsy

Patients treated with Quilience® in the randomized Phase 2 trial continue to improve after rolling over into the open label extension (OLE) study

Placebo patients in the randomized Phase 2 trial who received Quilience® in the OLE study achieved comparable results to treated patients in the Phase 2 trial

Safety and tolerability of Quilience® were similar between the randomized trial and OLE

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP, NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces an interim update from its Open Label Extension (OLE) Study for Quilience® (Mazindol ER) in the treatment of narcolepsy. The OLE study offers patients completing the 4-week randomized, double blind (DB) Phase 2 trial for Quilience® the option to receive the drug candidate for an additional 6 months as monotherapy on an open-label basis. Of the 60 patients who completed the randomized controlled Phase 2 trial, 52 patients (or 87% of completers) elected to roll over into the OLE study.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness

For patients treated with Quilience® in the randomized Phase 2 trial, excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) based on the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) improved by an additional 1.8 points in the OLE study by the fourth month of treatment (DB and OLE treatment combined). At that timepoint, the mean ESS score for these patients reached 9.2, with lower scores denoting an improvement in the condition (improved wakefulness). Importantly, ESS scores of 10 or below are considered to be typical scores for patients without narcolepsy. As an extension of the 4-week randomized treatment period in the Phase 2 trial, these data indicate that maximum efficacy for EDS with Quilience® is reached at approximately 3 months of treatment. Overall, the mean score for these patients declined by approximately 8.7 points from their baseline levels at the start of the randomized Phase 2 trial to month 3 in the OLE.

For patients receiving placebo in the DB Phase 2 trial and rolling over to receive Quilience® in the OLE study, EDS scores declined to levels comparable to those treated with Quilience® in the randomized trial at Week 4. This effect was maintained through month 3 in the OLE study, with EDS scores just above the "normal" range.

Weekly Cataplexy Episodes

For patients diagnosed with cataplexy and treated with Quilience® in the randomized Phase 2 trial, the mean number of weekly cataplexy episodes was approximately 8 at the end of the 4-week DB period, down from a baseline level of approximately 17.5 at the beginning of the trial. During the OLE study, mean weekly cataplexy episodes for these patients declined to 2.1, and remained relatively stable in the 2 to 4 range through week 12.

For patients with cataplexy receiving placebo in the DB Phase 2 trial, the mean number of weekly cataplexy episodes was approximately 10.9 at the end of the 4-week double-blind period. During the OLE study, these patients, when treated with Quilience®, were able to catch up to previously treated patients, achieving mean weekly cataplexy episodes of 2.7 at 8 weeks of treatment. This favorable effect was maintained for these patients in the 2-5 episodes per week range through week 12.

Notably, there were patients diagnosed with Narcolepsy Type I who achieved zero weekly cataplexy episodes in the OLE study, with some of those maintaining this effect through week 12 and beyond. Below is an example of one of those patients:

"These early open label extension study data demonstrate the potential of Mazindol ER to effectively treat EDS and cataplexy with a once-daily oral medication," said Thomas Stern, M.D., Advanced Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, PLLC, Huntersville NC. "As an investigator in both trials, I found the treatment to be highly effective in some of my patients, and those patients elected to roll into the OLE study and continued to do well. As a result, I believe that many patients suffering from narcolepsy could benefit from Mazindol ER as a monotherapy or as part of their treatment regimen."

"These data from our OLE study seem to confirm the positive results from our Phase 2 trial for Quilience® in narcolepsy, and we believe they also demonstrate the longer-term efficacy, tolerability, and safety of the treatment," said George Apostol, Chief Medical Officer of NLS Pharmaceutics. "We are looking forward to sharing final OLE results in the first quarter of next year, along with the full data set from our Phase 2 clinical trial at a major sleep congress in 2023. The results from both studies highlight the benefits of Mazindol ER in treating EDS and cataplexy, the two core symptoms of narcolepsy, and we will continue to advance this program to bring Quilience® to patients as soon as possible."

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and repurposing product candidates to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The Company's lead product candidate, Quilience®, is a proprietary extended-release formulation of Mazindol (Mazindol ER) and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy, and potentially other sleep-wake disorders such as idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), for which NLS recently obtained Orphan Disease Designation (ODD) from the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Mazindol is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial Orexin-2 Receptor agonist, which was used for many years to treat patients diagnosed with narcolepsy in compassionate use programs. A Phase 2 multi-center U.S. clinical trial evaluating Quilience® in adult subjects suffering from narcolepsy met its primary endpoint with high statistical significance and demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. NLS also successfully completed a Phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating Nolazol® (Mazindol Controlled-Release) in adult subjects suffering from ADHD. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and Nolazol® was well-tolerated. Quilience® has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy. Up to 1/3 of narcoleptic patients are also diagnosed with ADHD.

