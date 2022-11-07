Talesun has opened a new production facility with ARTsolar to manufacture high-efficiency, large-format PV modules. They said they might install a second 500 MW production line in the near future.China's Talesun and South African panel manufacturer ARTsolar have opened a PV module factory at an unspecified location in South Africa. The new facility will assemble high-efficiency large-format PV modules, according to the two companies. They were prompted to open the facility due to incentives from the South African government's 2 GW electricity procurement program (RMIPP). "We have been awaiting ...

