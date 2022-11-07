Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTC Pink: WOLV) ("Wolverine") announced today that, in conjunction with 86835 Newfoundland & Labrador Corp ("86835"), exploration activities have been concluded on their 7,843 hectares (19,380 acres) Frog property located approximately 30 kilometres south of the Voisey's Bay nickel, copper, and cobalt deposit operated by Voisey's Bay Nickel Company Ltd. The program consisted of prospecting in an area of strong magnetics delineated by a ground magnetics survey completed earlier in the year.

A total of 23 rock samples were sent to Eastern Analytical Ltd of Springdale, Newfoundland for analyses for nickel and copper sulphides as well as rare earth element minerals. Analytical results from the prospecting program will be released following the completion of laboratory testing.

86835 Newfoundland & Labrador Corp.

86835 is an Innu owned and operated private mineral exploration company which owns mineral properties in both Newfoundland and Labrador.

86835 would like to thank the Junior Exploration Assistance program of the Mineral Development Division of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial assistance related to the program.

