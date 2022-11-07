Stemtech Corporation Announces Stem Cell Industry Growth and Awareness of Health Consciousness

MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Stemtech Corporation ("Stemtech") (OTCQB:STEK), an innovative stemceutical company and the pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, today re-iterated the growing scientific understanding of the significance of stem cells as a key benefit in health. This is validated by the amount of funding in R&D efforts underway as reported by Research and Marketing publication. More businesses are realizing the opportunity for helping people as well as profitability, something Stemtech saw over 17 years ago when they created and opened their commerce in the stem cell nutrition sector.

Stemtech Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer, John W. Meyer, said "Stemtech strategically focuses on the creation of new and cutting-edge stemceuticals, including skin care, anti-aging, natural well-being and longevity with emphasis on the use of the bodies' own stem cells to facilitate better health, rejuvenation and overall wellness. Stemtech now has Life Factor Research (LFR) as our R & D division for development of new products for an ever-growing market interested in improved quality of life and better health. Improving internal health and external wellness is our strategic direction. The first new Stemtech skincare product designed by LFR will be unveiled at the December Cancun leadership event, with more to follow in 2023. Stemtech has always known that the field of stem cells would gain momentum, whether via biotech or pharma seen by the expansion of research as reported by Research and Marketing, where investment funding is expected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2022, to an estimated $4.5 billion by 2027."

Investment bankers Tully & Holland , opine that "A long-running socioeconomic shift toward increased health consciousness was further accelerated during the pandemic. Consumers realize that there is simply no substitute for good health and are increasingly focused on treating their bodies with greater care and respect. Whether through diet, exercise, or a combination of both, supplement consumption is a core tenant of this perception." They go on to say "this has opened a market for producers to specialize products at the individual consumer level and created a new wave of innovation." Stemtech has been focused on this since 2005. Stemtech is listed as one of 25 publicly traded companies in this market space by Tully & Holland.

Cliff Layton, CEO of Stemtech's Life Factor Research Division, says "LFR has aggregated tremendous proprietary compounds, formulations, delivery and absorption technologies as well as patents that will be introduced into the market, truly revolutionary products which will, in some cases, be category creating. The collective potential in a space that is experiencing growth at a level never seen before will enable Stemtech to continue to be a leader in the stem cell technology market and much more."

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company's patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body's adult stem cells from its bone marrow.

The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3, Stemflo® MigraStem, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze (EMF blocker). Its stemceutical products are all-natural, plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

