Montag, 07.11.2022
Strong Buy – Power-Meldung! Ausbruch und Rallye getriggert?!
Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

WKN: A0RP04 ISIN: CH0102993182 Ticker-Symbol: 9TC 
Lang & Schwarz
07.11.22
15:17 Uhr
117,50 Euro
-1,00
-0,84 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
116,00119,0015:17
0,0000,00008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CEPTON
CEPTON INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CEPTON INC2,2300,00 %
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD117,50-0,84 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.