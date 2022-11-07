Uplinq Financial Technologies Selected as a Finalist for Best New Product by Benzinga's 8th Annual Global Fintech Awards

The breakthrough API empowers lenders to make the most accurate decisions for SMBs

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Uplinq Financial Technologies - the first global credit assessment and scoring platform for SMB lenders - today announced the company has been named a Benzinga Global Fintech Awards finalist for the coveted "Best New Product" category, joining other industry leaders like Obsidian, Agile Trading Technologies, and TurnKey Lender.

"We are honored and excited to be in the running for this distinguished award with such a reputable organization," said Ron Benegbi, Founder and CEO of Uplinq. "Our technology is changing the lending ecosystem for small business owners, and we will continue to work with SMB lenders to ensure they are making the most accurate and fair decisions for entrepreneurs with the help of our advanced data sets."

Benzinga, a widely read financial media outlet that draws over four million readers per month, has hosted its Global Fintech Awards for eight consecutive years to spotlight the groundbreaking companies and executives who are revolutionizing the fintech industry. The awards program is a part of the Benzinga Fintech Deal Day conference, filled with thousands of industry leader attendees gathering for a day of networking.

The recognition is a testament to Uplinq's advanced risk assessment capabilities and a major opportunity to showcase the need to expand credit access to unbanked, minority, and all protected class small business owners globally.

This announcement comes at a time of tremendous growth for Uplinq, including a $1.25 million investment from ATX Venture Partners - an early-stage venture capital firm based in Austin, Texas - as well as the addition of two prominent industry leaders to their advisory board, Allison Sagraves and Daniel Moore . These strategic moves continue to expand the company's footprint throughout the United States.

About Uplinq

As the first global credit & scoring assessment platform for small business lenders, Uplinq is a purpose driven company with a mission to help small business owners gain access to fair and ethical credit, while enhancing SMB lending practices for all lenders globally. Uplinq's breakthrough technology empowers lenders to approve and manage risks on loans they would have otherwise declined based on traditional loan underwriting criteria, while incorporating environmental, market & community data to better understand the specific loan applicant. Its technology has served as a foundation for more than $1.4 Trillion in underwritten loans. Learn more about Uplinq at uplinq.co and connect with them on LinkedIn or Twitter.

