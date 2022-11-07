First North Denmark: LED iBond International A/S - increase

New shares in LED iBond International A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 9 November 2022. New shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue. Name: DK0061274529 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LED iBond International -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: LEDIBOND -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 15,864,825 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 9,986,046 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 25,850,871 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.80 -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.05 -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197012 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance, tel. +46 40 200 250