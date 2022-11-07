Anzeige
Montag, 07.11.2022
Strong Buy – Power-Meldung! Ausbruch und Rallye getriggert?!
GlobeNewswire
07.11.2022 | 16:05
First North Denmark: LED iBond International A/S - increase

New shares in LED iBond International A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark as per 9 November 2022. New shares are issued
due to completion of a rights issue. 



Name:              DK0061274529      
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              LED iBond International
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           LEDIBOND        
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 15,864,825 shares   
--------------------------------------------------------
Change:             9,986,046 shares    
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  25,850,871 shares   
--------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 0.80        
--------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.05        
--------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          197012         
--------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate
Finance, tel. +46 40 200 250
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
