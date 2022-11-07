Paramount Oral Surgery of Staten Island Joins Allied OMS, Bringing Doctor Equity to New York

By joining the Allied OMS network of doctor-owned practices, Paramount Oral Surgery can expand access to care to thousands of patients in New York City

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Allied OMS - a doctor-owned-and-led management services organization (MSO) in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space - is pleased to announce Paramount Oral Surgery, located in Staten Island, NY has joined its growing network of top tier OMS practices, bringing the Allied OMS Doctor Equity model to the New York market.

Allied OMS will provide access to its Private Equity Preparedness Model along with financial and operational support to maximize the value of the practice while the doctors of Paramount Oral Surgery maintain control of all clinical decisions and gain access to the benefits of a centralized business platform.

"Our first partnership in New York is with one of the most advanced and knowledgeable OMS practices in the region," says Dan Hosler, CEO of Allied OMS. "The team at Paramount Oral Surgery has built their practice through care of their patients and extensive expertise in the field, making them a perfect practice for the Allied OMS network to enter the New York market."

Led by Stuart Katz, DMD, and David Sheen, DDS, Paramount Oral Surgery provides advanced full scope oral and maxillofacial, including removal of wisdom teeth, canine exposures, pathology, TMJ treatment, and bone grafting with emphasis on dental implants. All procedures can be accomplished under general anesthesia, deep sedation, conscious sedation and/or nitrous oxide. The team at Paramount Oral Surgery incorporates today's advanced technology to deliver exceptional clinical outcomes for their patients, including Cone Beam Computed Tomography and the use of Platelet Rich Plasma. Skill and compassion are at the forefront of their exceptional patient outcomes.

Dr. Stuart Katz and Dr. David Sheen of Paramount Oral Surgery in Staten Island, NY join the Allied OMS network of top-tier OMS practices turning private equity into Doctor Equity

Dr. David Sheen of Paramount Oral Surgery in Staten Island, NY

"Joining a group committed to the future of OMS aligns with our values and culture while we gain access to the operational expertise we need to stay competitive in our market," says Dr. Katz. "The Allied OMS model and network of doctors is a unique model that empowers us as doctor-owners to expand the scope of our services as we continue to put the well-being of our patients first."

The Allied OMS Doctor Equity model puts doctors in greater control of their economics while maintaining clinical, brand, and cultural control. Allied OMS partners with best-in-class, like-minded doctors with top-tier clinical outcomes who are passionate about the future of OMS and want to remain entrepreneurial to create a better future for their patients and their practices.

"The Allied OMS doctor-owned private equity model sets our doctor network apart, and our Private Equity Preparedness Model guides them to maximize the value of their practices, leveling the playing field in each region we enter," says Ryan Graham, COO, Allied OMS.

Paramount Oral Surgery brings Allied OMS into the New York Market. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, Allied OMS has 36 surgeons serving patients out of 29 locations across California, Colorado, New York, Oregon, and Texas.

About Allied OMS

Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space that combines the best of private practice with the best of private equity. Collectively owned and governed by doctors and veterans from private equity and management consulting, Allied OMS leverages decades of experience building and exiting platform businesses in the healthcare industry to employ the tools that maximize practice value. Composed of best-in-class OMS practices that are in the top tier of clinical outcomes, Allied OMS is proud to turn Private Equity into Doctor Equity. Unlock the potential in your practice and gain Power Through Partnership; email partner@alliedoms.com or visit AlliedOMS.com.

About Paramount Oral Surgery

Paramount Oral Surgery of Staten Island, NY, provides an extensive range of oral and maxillofacial services ranging from wisdom teeth removal, dental implants, and full mouth restoration to patients across Staten Island. With a combined 27 years of experience serving patients, the team has expanded the scope of oral and maxillofacial services to provide high-quality, compassionate care for patients. The team can conduct virtual surgical plans prior to surgical treatment and an extensive range of implant and extraction procedures with the well-being of patients at the forefront of their work. For more information, visit ParamountOralSurgery.com

###

Media Contact

Jennifer Horspool

949-933-4300

Jennifer@engagementpr.com

SOURCE: Allied OMS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/724164/Paramount-Oral-Surgery-of-Staten-Island-Joins-Allied-OMS-Bringing-Doctor-EquityTM-to-New-York