Estes Rockets: Estes Industries Releases the SpaceX Falcon 9 Model Rocket

PENROSE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Penrose, Co Estes Industries announced the release of their officially licensed SpaceX Falcon 9 model rocket. The Falcon 9 model rocket represents another big step forward in Estes Industries' overall mission to ignite the imagination of people everywhere by putting the wonder of space travel in their hands.

"Our scale models allow kids and adults alike to bring a piece of space history into their lives. We take pride in being able to awaken the space enthusiast in our customers," says Heidi Muckenthaler, Estes Vice President.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 will join a lineup of Estes Products that are scale models of rockets used throughout history. It is available exclusively through the Estes Direct to Consumer website and the SpaceX website. The 1:100 scale model comes as a ready-to-fly kit allowing rocketeers and space enthusiasts alike to experience a rich piece of model rocketry history as soon as they receive it.

"This is a chance to add the most iconic of modern rocketry to the company's extensive collection of scale models," says Bill Stine who was a part of the model's development, "We worked hand in hand with the SpaceX engineers who designed the Falcon 9 to create the plans for this model. This is the first time in model rocket history that Estes has had the opportunity to work directly with rocketry engineers when designing a scale model rocket."

When the SpaceX Falcon 9 made its first successful vertical landing in December of 2015, it awakened the imaginations of people all over the world. With the release of the Estes Falcon 9, Estes is putting that excitement into the hands of millions around the world. To find out more about this iconic rocket, visit the product page here.

About Estes Industries

Estes Industries was founded in 1958 by Vern and Gleda Estes and found a home soon after in Penrose, Colorado (the model rocket capital of the world). Through more than six decades of hard work and innovation, Estes has grown to be the leading manufacturer of model rocket engines, kits and accessories. As of April 2018, Estes Industries is once again a family-run business, committed to enabling safe, successful flights for customers everywhere.To learn more about Estes Industries, LLC please visit www.estesrockets.com .

For More Information Please Contact

Michelle Passey, Director of Marketing

719.372.2098

mpassey@estesrockets.com

SOURCE: Estes Rockets

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/721930/Estes-Industries-Releases-the-SpaceX-Falcon-9-Model-Rocket