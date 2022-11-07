Ultralox - WES LLC: Ultralox Introduces Aluminum Framing System for Multifamily & Commercial Properties

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Ultralox Interlocking® Technology is proud to introduce its Aluminum Framing System (AFS) for Commercial and Multifamily installations. Ultralox's AFS accommodates configurations including hanging balconies and rooftop amenity systems, popular in today's multifamily housing market.

Ultralox AFS boasts all-aluminum framing and decking, powder-coated with a 20-year warranty. The system is engineered with integrated Ultralox railing systems, meaning a seamless install, and aesthetic consistency across each project.

Available exclusively through the Ultralox dealer network, AFS hanging balcony and rooftop amenity configurations are engineered to each project, and are available as a turnkey solution in most markets. The versatility of AFS allows unlimited attachment scenarios for hanging balconies, and a rooftop installation that doesn't compromise moisture barriers.

Headquartered in Eagan, MN, Ultralox Interlocking® Technology is home to the Ultralox dealer network, who each fabricate Ultralox premium aluminum systems in house, providing lead times and local product & installation support that are not possible with framing and railing systems available through traditional building material distribution models,

About Ultralox Interlocking® Technology

Ultralox Interlocking® Technology fabricates premium aluminum, powder-coated interlocking railing and decking components. The exclusive construction process allows for installation without special tools or welding. Located in Eagan, Minnesota, Ultralox strives to respect the environment by responsibly disposing of manufacturing waste and developing recyclable, maintenance-free products. Ultralox is an innovator in the metal railing industry with products for both commercial and residential applications. More information on Ultralox® and its product line can be found at? https://ultralox.com.

