US National tampon shortage is a great opportunity for consumers to go au naturel and save the planet, says new feminine hygiene brand Private Matters

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New feminine hygiene brand, Private Matters , has said that the US national shortage of tampons and feminine products is an opportunity for consumers to choose more sustainable options.

Over the last year, several tampon and feminine hygiene brands - including Tampax - have faced increased supply chain, shipping, and labor issues that have led to a national shortage.

"Not being able to access essential feminine hygiene products is a big worry for millions across the US. But the good news is that tampons and pads are not your only options," said Kirsten, Co-founder, Private Matters.

"Menstrual cups, reusable tampons and pads, and leakproof underwear are all viable alternatives that not only provide a practical solution to the national shortage but a sustainable and cheaper one."

In 2018 alone, Americans bought 5.8 billion tampons and pads, according to National Geographic. On average, somebody who menstruates will use between 5000 and 15,000 pads and tampons in their lifetime, costing between $5 and $8 a pack - and almost all of them end up in landfill sites.

"Due to the nature of feminine products, menstrual products are classed as medical waste and cannot be recycled. This means that billions of tampons and pads end up in landfill sites worldwide, polluting our oceans, atmosphere, and even our bodies with the consumption of microplastics," said Kirsten.

"It's not hard to see why people are looking for a more sustainable and affordable option. While products like menstrual cups are more expensive than traditional period products initially - usually around $20 - you can use them for years."

Private Matters products are designed to be a natural partner to sustainable period products to keep women feeling and smelling fresh whatever time of the month. Each product is vegan, not tested on animals and contains no parabens, talc, or artificial dyes. Alongside that, all products are in sustainable, 100% recyclable packaging.

"Making the switch to sustainable products doesn't need to be difficult. Plenty of planet-friendly period products are widely available, and with Private Matters by your side, you'll feel fresh, clean, and green," said Kirsten.

For more information, please contact:

info@myprivatematters.com

https://myprivatematters.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/us-national-tampon-shortage-is-a-great-opportunity-for-consumers-to-go-au-naturel-and-save-the-planet-says-new-feminine-hygiene-brand-private-matters-301668781.html