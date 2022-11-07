Sophie's Bionutrients: Sophie's BioNutrients Debuts Chlorella Ice Cream to Storm the Vegan Ice Cream Industry

Sophie's BioNutrients introduces sustainable and nutritious ice cream with double the action for the sweet tooth.

WAGENINGEN, Netherlands, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophie's BioNutrients, a next-generation sustainable urban food production technology company, together with Danish Technological Institute (DTI), a green solutions facilitator in Denmark, collaborated to produce its first chlorella-based ice cream, made from Sophie's BioNutrients dairy-free Chlorella Protein Concentrate. With vegan, dairy-free options for ice cream on the rise in response to growing consumer demands for plant-based alternatives, this 100% plant-based ice cream is a much-anticipated addition.





Unlike conventional plant-based ice cream, this ice cream innovation boasts a complete nutrition profile, and in combination with other functional ingredients mimics natural ice cream texture and can be easily made into several popular ice cream flavors with add-on toppings.

Anything dairy can do, microalgae can do in the future

The team at Sophie's BioNutrients collaborated with the team of technical experts at Danish Technological Institute (DTI) who performed an initial screening of the ingredients potential and following application test to create the vegan-friendly ice cream. A one ounce serving of chlorella ice cream has the potential to provide double the recommended daily intake of B12. Chlorella is also a good source of iron which is absent in cow milk. It is also sustainably harvested with no cows harmed during the process and a significantly lower carbon footprint.

"Microalgae is one of the most nutrient-rich and versatile resources on the planet. Today we have shown another facet of the unlimited possibilities this superfood can offer - a dairy and lactose-free alternative to ice cream that, thanks to microalgae, offers a higher nutrition content than most available dairy-free alternatives. We are incredibly excited for this development in allergen-free foods and the prospect of more inclusive dining," said Eugene Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of Sophie's BioNutrients.

Anne Louise Dannesboe Nielsen, Director of Food Technology at the Danish Technological Institute also shared, "Microalgae is definitely part of the future. It is a sustainable ingredient with a lot of potential in multiple food applications. At DTI, we are increasingly experiencing interest in microalgae and are eager to help grow, understand and explore it's potential.

Working to create a more sustainable food future

This latest innovation is set against the backdrop of increasing food inflations and worrisome food security issues worldwide due to political and economic conditions as well as the recent COVID 19 pandemic. The increase in awareness of more sustainable food sources has also been a key factor in driving the market.

According to international market research firm Research and Markets, the global vegan ice cream market was valued at US$ 592.8 million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 833.8 million by 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.45% from 2022 to 2027.

Sophie's BioNutrients produce a neutral-hued unadulterated microalgae flour naturally cultivated from Chlorella vulgaris and harvested within three days in a protected environment.

The microalgae strains (Chlorella vulgaris) used by Sophie's BioNutrients are U.S. GRAS and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) approved for use as food ingredients or supplements.

Danish Technological Institute's focal point is partnerships, and it brings together the potential of people, nature, and technology to make all life better. The Institute provides expertise in delivering consumer-preferred products in co-creating what's next with Sophie's BioNutrients.

About Sophie's BioNutrients

Sophie's BioNutrients, a B2B food technology company, is on a mission to unleash the limitless possibilities of nature, restore the planet and eliminate food allergies. It aims to achieve this by creating plant-based, protein-rich alternatives to meat and seafood using microalgae, the mother of all animal and plant life. Sophie's BioNutrients is a Foodtech 500 start-up and winner of the MassChallenge 2021.

About Danish Technological Institute (DTI)

Danish Technological Institute is among the strongest partners when it comes to developing and implementing high-tech solutions in companies. DTI is a key partner in ensuring green transitions take place in companies in terms of energy, materials, and foods. The green transition requires technological knowledge and test facilities that are ready for industrial use and partnerships in order to achieve its goals.





