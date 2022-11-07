Founder of Zayed Law Offices Recognized As Leading Lawyer in Latest National and State Rankings

Adam Zayed named to U.S. News & World Report's Best Lawyers and Chicago Daily Law Bulletin's 40 Illinois Attorneys Under Forty to Watch

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Adam Zayed of Zayed Law Offices was recently recognized as a top attorney by national and regional publications for his noteworthy leadership and work advocating for justice on behalf of his clients. U.S. News & World Report named Zayed one of its Best Lawyers of America 2023, the oldest and most highly respected peer-review guide to the legal profession worldwide. The Best Lawyers award honors only the top 5% of elite lawyers in the nation, determined by the results of comprehensive peer-review surveys.

Zayed was also recently named to Chicago Daily Law Bulletin's 2022 edition of 40 Under Forty. With more than 1,200 nominations this year, the 40 Under Forty Committee at Law Bulletin Media only selects the most talented young attorneys practicing in Illinois. Honorees display passion, intelligence, a desire to help the community, success in the office and a willingness to work hard at one of the country's most important professions.

"I am honored to be included with so many prestigious practitioners of the law both nationally and here in Illinois, and these honors extend to the amazing team at Zayed Law who carry out our mission day in and day out for our clients," said Zayed. "We are motivated by succeeding for our clients. We advocate for them on the highest level, combining dedication and extensive experience, with the goal of finding a complete remedy for clients' losses. I look forward to serving the greater Chicago area for many years to come."

Zayed is the founder and managing attorney of Zayed Law Offices, a trial law firm that takes on complex injury cases in Illinois. The law firm has faced some of the most powerful trucking companies, corporations and insurance groups, earning a respected reputation in the legal field and upholding an impressive track record. Zayed is known for providing vigorous yet compassionate representation as an experienced trial attorney in the areas of wrongful death, medical malpractice, personal injury and more. Zayed has handled cases in many Illinois counties as well as in several states, resulting in over $50 million in firm award wins for clients since its founding in 2009.

Zayed obtained his undergraduate degree with high honors from Loyola University Chicago and went on to earn his Juris Doctor from Notre Dame School of Law, consistently recognized as one of the top law schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report. He is highly decorated in awards and appointments to leadership positions, including the National Trial Lawyers - Top 40 Under 40 and Top 25 Medical Malpractice Lawyers; Illinois Trial Lawyers Association - Board of Managers; and American Bar Association - Board of Fellows.

Zayed Law Offices was founded in 2009 by nationally recognized and award-winning personal injury trial attorney Adam Zayed. Zayed's trial advocacy integrates elements of medical acumen, statistics, business, finance, and strategy, combined with tremendous legal experience. Zayed Law Offices currently represents victims of catastrophic personal injury, including truck and auto accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries as well as the families of wrongful death victims. Zayed Law Offices has won over $50 million dollars in firm awards on behalf of its clients including several cases with multi-million-dollar awards. Learn more at zayedlawoffices.com.

