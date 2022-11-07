Kat Graham and Daniel Pink Headline ROI Influencer Advisory Board

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / ROI Influencer, The Influencer Analytics Company, has announced its Advisory Board, comprised of industry leaders with a track record of success in data, technology, software, social media, entertainment and influencer marketing sales.
The ROI Influencer Advisory Board now includes:
- Kat Graham, Actress, Singer, Dancer, Producer and Humanitarian
- Daniel Pink, #1 New York Times best-selling author of WHEN, DRIVE and TO SELL IS HUMAN
- Taylor Valentine, Chief Acceleration Officer, Horizon Media
- Brett Lyons, Marketing Strategy Lead, Intel
- Idil Miriam Cakim, Senior Vice President, Research & Insights, Audacy
- Ron Amram, Senior Director, Global Media, Mars
- Patrick Albano, GM, Global Client Development, The Trade Desk
- Joe Muran, Marketing Executive, Formerly M80, WPP, Bain and IPG
- Drew Silverstein, Founder & CEO, Amper Music and Founder & Managing Director, Common Tide
- Sable Worthy, Founder, Think Negotiate
- Fahad Khawaja, Founder and CEO, Hue
- Claire Angelle, Founder & CEO, Angelle Consulting, Purpose-Driven PR
- Derek Wiggins, CEO and Co-Founder, GBA (Guilty By Association)
- Yuni Sameshima, CEO, Chicory
- Rehi Alaganar, Strategic Finance, Generate Capital and formerly Fundraising & Investor Relations, Virgin Hyperloop
- Ben Higgins, Entrepreneur, Author and Television Personality
Kat Graham, https://twitter.com/KatGraham said: "Working with Seth and ROI Influencer has allowed me to understand - and therefore connect with - my audience in a deeper way. It has also empowered me to make better decisions, as an artist and businesswoman, in my relationships with third party brands based on data and transparency. I look forward to supporting innovation in the influencer marketing industry, which remains opaque in many ways, and to helping other artists understand the true value of their platform and their voice."
Seth Kean, CEO of ROI Influencer, commented: "We are truly honored to grow ROI Influencer with the help of the sharpest, most-active minds in our industry. Our diverse group understands both the value of sales data and the responsibility tied to managing and leading permission-based privacy policies. For influencer marketing, ROI measurement is available and here to stay."
About ROI Influencer ROIInfluencer is a technology, data and analytics company providing anonymized purchasing sales data of influencer audiences. Powered by The ROI Influencer Score, we are The ROI Measurement Standard for Brands and Influencers.
