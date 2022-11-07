Anzeige
Montag, 07.11.2022
WKN: A2JHN6 ISIN: FR0010766667 Ticker-Symbol: 8M8 
Frankfurt
07.11.22
08:03 Uhr
7,290 Euro
-0,130
-1,75 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
07.11.2022 | 19:12
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Proposed distribution of a dividend of EUR0.28 per share

Press release

20 July 2022. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales, announces its intention to distribute an exceptional dividend of €0.28 per share.

This proposal will be submitted to shareholders at a General Meeting to be held on 13 December 2022 at 2pm at the Company's head office. If the shareholders vote in favour, the dividend will be paid no later than 31 January 2023.

Next publication: FY 2021-2022 revenues, Wednesday 9 November 2022

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente- unique .com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the Cafom Group (Euronext - CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales. The Company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has delivered more than 2 million customers since its inception. Vente-unique.com's revenues for the 2020-2021 financial year were €163 million, up 38%.

ACTUS finance & communication
Jérôme Fabreguettes-LeibDéborah Schwartz
Investor RelationsPress Relations
vente-unique@actus.frdschwartz@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78+33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nWmfk5ybY2eayJ5wl8ZtapSXmGuUlpXJZZabxpZsapycbXJkm21kmpzHZnBolmZv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77119-vu_cp_distribution_2022_en_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
