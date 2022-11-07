Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Nicole Brewster will be presenting on November 9th at 9:40 am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

4168181393

nicole@renforthresources.com

www.renforthresources.com