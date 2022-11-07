Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its 2022 annual general meeting held on November 3, 2022, all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. A total of 13,189,872 common shares were voted, representing 12.55% of total shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

AGM Results

The number of directors of the Company was set at four (4) and shareholders approved the re-election of the following directors:

Nominee Percentages of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld William S. Wagener 99.89% 0.11% Michael Sieb 99.89% 0.11% Jim Mustard 99.88% 0.12% Jerry Bella 99.98% 0.02%

Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors have been authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration with 100% of the votes in favour of this resolution.

The Company's 2022 Stock Option Plan which is a 10% "rolling" plan was approved with 99.77% of the votes in favour of this resolution.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate and on the Star project, a past high-grade copper, gold, and silver small-scale producer. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and one earlier stage exploration project, Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company by e-mail at info@getchellgold.com or by phone at +1 647 249-4798.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO

Getchell Gold Corp.

