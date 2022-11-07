ITSF 2022 SiTime Corp. (NASDAQ: SITM), a leader in precision timing, today announced the details of its participation at the International Timing and Sync Forum (ITSF), the largest timing and sync event in the world.

When:

The ITSF event begins on Monday, November 7 and continues through Thursday, November 10.

Where:

ITSF will take place at Kö59 Hotel in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Attendance:

Both the SiTime presentation and webinar showcase the latest time and synchronization solutions, innovations, advances, and challenges in automotive, communications enterprise, and aerospace defense, as well as many other existing and emerging vertical markets for which precise timing and sync is becoming increasingly important. Learn more about SiTime precision timing solutions.

SiTime Presentation:

Advances in TCXO Technology for ±5 ppb Stratum 3E Synchronization (Day 3: Sources of Time/Time References Track)

Date: Thursday, November 10

Time: 14:30 pm CEST

Location: ITSF 2022, Kö59 Hotel, Dusseldorf, Germany

SiTime Speaker: Jeff Gao, VP Product Marketing

SiTime Webinar:

The Need for Durable Timing in Emerging Applications

Time: Watch now

Location: On-demand

SiTime Speakers: Gary Giust, Sr. Mgr, Technical Marketing, Jeff Gao, VP Product Marketing, Jagdeep Bal, Director, Customer Engineering

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the precision timing company. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

