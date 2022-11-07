Anzeige
Montag, 07.11.2022
Strong Buy – Power-Meldung! Ausbruch und Rallye getriggert?!
WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 Ticker-Symbol: 52C 
Frankfurt
07.11.22
16:10 Uhr
2,410 Euro
+0,080
+3,43 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
07.11.2022 | 21:16
185 Leser
2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Mission 2027: availability of 2CRSi's new strategic plan presentation 07-Nov-2022 / 20:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mission 2027: availability of 2CRSi's new strategic plan presentation

Strasbourg (France), 7 November 2022 - 2CRSi (EPA: 2CRSI, ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT solutions, announces it has made the presentation of its new strategic plan Mission 2027 available on its website.

Today at the Maison de l'Alsace in Paris, 2CRSi's founder Alain WILMOUTH and CFO Philippe STEINMETZ have presented the company's new strategic plan Mission 2027, in front of an audience of institutional investors.

Among other, the Company has shared its new short- and long-term financial objectives, reflecting its ambitions with the Mission 2027 plan - i.e. for the financial year 2023/24 on one hand, reach revenue of EUR250 million, along with EBITDA margin equal or greater than 5% and EBIT margin of 2.8% (for comparison purposes, the objectives defined for the current financial year are the following: revenue over EUR200 million, EBITDA margin around 4.8% and EBIT margin of 2%), and on the other hand, for the financial year 2027/28, cross the EUR400 million revenue and 7% EBITDA margin thresholds.

The investor presentation shown on this occasion is available on 2CRSi's website using the following link (in French only): https://investors.2crsi.com/fr/2crsi-presentation-mission-2027-novembre-22/

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR183,6 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts 

2CRSi          Actifin         Actifin 
Joseph Gonnachon    Simon Derbanne     Mathias Jordan 
            Financial Communication 
Chief Marketing Officer             Financial Press Relations 
            sderbanne@actifin.fr 
investors@2crsi.com               mjordan@actifin.fr 
            +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 
+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70              +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Mission 2027: availability of 2CRSi's new strategic plan presentation 

Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1481173 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1481173 07-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2022 14:44 ET (19:44 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
