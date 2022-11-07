EQS-Ad-hoc: PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Bond
PlusPlus Capital informs of cross-default on 2026 EUR bond
As the total amount of the outstanding payments on the 2022 Estonian notes, including the redemption of the notes and interest payments, exceeds the amount of EUR 10 million according to terms and conditions, PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à r.l. declares a cross-default on the 2026 EUR bond (ISIN XS2502401552) and informs the bondholder agent without delay.
PlusPlus Capital in view of the successful operational business development is committed to finding a sustainable and satisfactory solution with the involvement of the investors.
PlusPlus Capital will publish its 2022 Nine-Month Report on 15 November 2022. The corresponding earnings call will be held on 17 November 2022.
PlusPlus Capital
Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)
|Company:
|PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l.
|1 rue Jean Piret
|L-2350 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|XS2502401552
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
