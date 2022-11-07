NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics Appoints David Perez, Industry Veteran and Former Terumo BCT CEO, to Its Board of Directors

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of oncology testing and global contract research services, has appointed David B. Perez - a veteran leader in medical devices and health care services - to serve on its Board of Directors, effective November 3, 2022.

"I am thrilled to welcome David to our Board of Directors. With his proven record in growing and scaling highly-regulated companies, David brings valuable experience and insights to NeoGenomics as the company continues to expand its testing and information services to transform cancer care," said Lynn Tetrault, Chair of the Board of NeoGenomics.

With 40 years of global executive leadership experience, Mr. Perez has led the growth and operations of several businesses, growing and scaling organically through research & development and innovation as well as through mergers and acquisitions. In March 2019, he retired from his position as president and CEO of Terumo BCT, a company dedicated to blood banking, transfusion medicine and cell-based therapies, following a comprehensive two-year succession and transition plan and now serves as an independent board member for public, private equity and non-profit organizations.

During his nearly 20-year tenure, Mr. Perez guided Terumo BCT through several foreign ownership structures, leveraging his extensive experience leading complex, multinational businesses and diverse, cross-cultural organizations. Under his leadership, the company transformed from a single manufacturing and R&D site to a multi-national biomedical organization with five R&D centers and six manufacturing plants, as he helped drive global revenue growth from $160 million to $1 billion. Mr. Perez holds a BA in Political Science from Texas Tech University.

"I am excited to join the NeoGenomics' Board supporting the mission of the company and to share my experience and insights as the company continues to realize its vision of bringing uncompromising quality, exceptional service, and innovative solutions to bettering the lives of people living with cancer," Perez said. "I have watched NeoGenomics evolve into a global leader in cancer diagnostic testing and contract research services, and I look forward to being part of its next chapter."

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to all relevant data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to ensure the data we maintain is secured at all times.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo and Carlsbad, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP accredited laboratories in Rolle, Switzerland; Singapore and China. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

