Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - ArrowMark Financial Corp., (NASDAQ: BANX) ("ArrowMark Financial' or the "Company"), today announced that Dana Staggs, President of ArrowMark Financial Corp. will be attending the Q4 Investor Summit live in NYC at the Sheraton Times Square. During the presentation, President Dana Staggs will discuss the Company's consistent dividends, relatively stable NAV, and portfolio holdings that include regulatory capital securities, which are floating rate assets that benefit from rising interest rates. We believe ArrowMark Financial Corp. is the only publicly traded company that offers investors a private credit strategy investing in regulatory capital securities. The presentation will be live streamed and made available on the Company's website.

Event:Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 14th, 2022

Presentation: November 14th at 11:30 A.M. ET

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KnpJ7bbiQpGFQwLTBuihdw

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About ArrowMark Financial Corp.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. ("ArrowMark Financial" or the "Company") is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed end investment management company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol ("BANX"). The Company is focused on the full spectrum of banking-related investments including, community banks and global money center banks. ArrowMark Financial's investment strategy is to provide total risk-adjusted returns. The Company's investment objective is to provide income generation and capital preservation. ArrowMark Financial is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC.

Investor Relations:

Julie Muraco

ArrowMark Financial Corp.

investorrelations@arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com

212-468-5441

Website: ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place in-person and virtually, featuring 50+ companies and over 300 investors comprised of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

