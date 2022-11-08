Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company") announces that Jessica Federer has resigned from the board of directors of the Company to focus on another venture. Marlis Yassin has also resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The board of directors thanks Mses. Federer and Yassin for their service to the Company.

The Company will issue a further news release once candidates have been identified to fill the vacancies created by the resignations.

