Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd: Sungrow Advances Egypt's Sustainable Development Goals with Alignment of Conference of the Parties (COP27) Sharm El-Sheikh Egypt 2022

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon the arrival of the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage supplier for renewables, in cooperation with the official distributor Arab Consulting Office (ACO), announced the formal delivery of a package of solar projects in this host city, altogether generating over 80GWh clean electricity and reducing about 55 thousand ton CO2 per year. These projects will also power business, transport, and tourism facilities such as hotels, airports, official buildings, conference centres etc. that will be used during COP27 and help transform Sharm el-Sheikh into a green city.





In order to showcase the official determination and supports to mitigate climate change, the Egypt government implemented a package of measures to build Sharm el-Sheikh into an integrated sustainable city, among which switching to clean power is a fundamental one. The green initiatives drove many RE players such as ENI, Hassan Allam Utilities, TAQA Arabia, Intro for sustainable resources, Altawakol Electric Gila & Solarize, etc. to develop solar projects to power local businesses and people with clean electricity. Sungrow has been selected to be the inverter provider for these significant projects, which include the largest clean energy solar plant in Sharm el-Sheikh of 20 MW with TAQA Arabia, supplying clean electricity to over 6,000 hotel rooms, which will accommodate distinguished guests of this global event.

Sungrow's industry-leading commercial inverter SG110CX is applied in these projects, which brings higher yield with multiple MPPTs and compatibility with bi-facial modules. Besides, this premium inverter is equipped with IP66 and C5 anti-corrosion protection standards to ensure stable and long-term operation outdoors. The AFCI function also protects system safety as a whole. The local team stayed onsite during the construction period and succeed in delivering all of them before the opening of COP27. GW-level clean power will be generated to power this global summit and help reduce carbon emissions then, which contributes to advancing Egypt's sustainability goals.

"We believe these solar projects can strengthen Egypt's clean energy transformation plan and make Sharm El-Sheikh a green and smart city. After completing them, Sungrow achieved altogether 500MW installations there, occupying a dominating market share. To strategize the bright market in Egypt and North Africa region, Sungrow provides a comprehensive product portfolio which can be spread nationwide through our trustworthy distributors like Arab Consulting Office. We also own a mature team ready to serve and offer professional guidance. These advantages will help us achieve more milestones in the near future", said Moustafa Mohamed, Director of Sungrow North Africa Region.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide.

