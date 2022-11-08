As the 2022 holiday season approaches, specialist online jewelry retailer Reiki Healing Store announces an expanded range of Reiki-inspired gift collections.

Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - An enhanced collection of Reiki-inspired jewelry from Reiki Healing Store has been launched, with the goal of offering several new gift ideas for the 2022 holiday season. Product categories now include rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. A new selection of themes has also been introduced, such as vintage, family and friends, and geometric.

The update is the result of several months of development and has been timed to coincide with traditional gift-giving events such as Christmas and New Year. In addition to the new selection of jewelry, Reiki Healing Store is also now offering gift cards covering the full line.

Reiki Healing Store's expansion comes as complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) sees growing popularity across the US. Having roots in ancient eastern cultures, Reiki is a form of energy healing that rose to prominence in Japan in the early 1900s. Cleveland Clinic describes the practice as a gentle and non-invasive complementary therapy.

The enhanced selection of jewelry from Reiki Healing Store focuses on the use of stones within the practice. While Reiki often involves the use of hands to direct energy flow, crystals such as quartz and amethyst also form part of the teaching, and these have been incorporated into the retailer's latest products.

The new range is available in gold, rose gold, and 925 silver, with several other finishes, also offered. In addition to jewelry, Reiki Healing Store has also introduced several further product types, including Reiki phone cases, massage wands, and healing balls.

Reflecting current trends in consumer purchasing, Reiki Healing Store is now a fully online retailer and states that the majority of its products are only available via its website. The company offers support with product selection and sizing and also accepts a variety of payment methods.

A company representative recently stated: "Our latest products have been crafted with carefully selected stones and represent the highest levels of quality. We aim to make jewelry that is timeless and could be worn for any celebration or just a simple casual day."

Interested parties can learn more by visiting: https://reikihealingstore.com

