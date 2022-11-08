A unit of Philippines-based clean energy company ACEN Corp. has agreed to develop the 400 MW Stubbo Solar Farm in Australia.From pv magazine Australia Renewables developer ACEN Australia has agreed to invest in the AUD 800 million ($513 million) Stubbo solar project, allowing the 400 MW installation in the Australian state of New South Wales to fully proceed. It includes provisions for a 200 MW/200 MWh battery energy storage system. The final investment decision comes after ACEN signed a connection agreement with infrastructure service provider Lumea. It also follows the execution of a PV module ...

