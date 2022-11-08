Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB TO1 (554/22)

At the request of Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB, CISH, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from November 9, 2022. Security name: Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe TO1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CISH TO1 ----------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018715849 ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 274028 ----------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 1-3 per share (see below) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share during the period from and including 26 October 2023 up until and including 9 November 2023 at a subscription price corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's share during the period from and including 9 October 2023 up until and including 23 October 2023, but not less than SEK 1.0 and not more than SEK 3.0 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr October 26, 2023 - November 9, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 7, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Amudova AB. For further information, please call Amudova on +46 8 546 017 58.