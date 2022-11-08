Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
08.11.2022 | 09:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB TO1 (554/22)

At the request of Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB, CISH, equity
rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from November 9, 2022. 



Security name: Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe TO1
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   CISH TO1                  
-----------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018715849                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  274028                   
-----------------------------------------------------------

Terms: Issue price, SEK 1-3 per share (see below)               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-    Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share   
     during the period from and including 26 October 2023 up until and   
     including 9 November 2023 at a subscription price corresponding to 70 
     percent of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's  
     share during the period from and including 9 October 2023 up until and 
     including 23 October 2023, but not less than SEK 1.0 and not more than 
     SEK 3.0 per share.                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr October 26, 2023 - November 9, 2023                   
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  November 7, 2023                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Amudova AB. For further information, please call Amudova on +46 8 546 017 58.
