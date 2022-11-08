RWE plans to build a storage facility to provide grid-balancing services for its power plants in Germany. The batteries will be installed at two RWE power plants in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.From pv magazine Germany RWE has chosen two decommissioned lignite-fired and coal-fired power plants in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia as the locations for a new large-scale storage project. It said it wants to install 220 MW of battery storage capacity at both locations for around €140 million ($139.9 million). Construction is scheduled to start in 2023, and commissioning is planned ...

