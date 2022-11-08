Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Appointment of Director

Date:8 November 2022

LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

From: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited



Appointment of Director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Isobel Sharp as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 8 November 2022.

Isobel has extensive accounting, auditing and corporate governance experience. She was with Deloitte LLP as the ?rm's Senior Technical Partner until 2012. She has served as President of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and on the UK Accounting Standards Board and the Financial Reporting Review Panel. Isobel was awarded the CBE in 2009. Isobel was formerly a director of the UK Green Investment Bank plc and of the global asset manager, Winton Group Ltd.

Isobel is currently a non-executive director, and Audit Committee Chair, at the specialist engineering group, IMI plc, and at The Bankers Investment Trust plc which invests in global equities. She is also a member of the Edinburgh University Business School's International Advisory Board.

Commenting on the appointment, Paul Marcuse, Chairman of the Company, said:

"I am delighted that Isobel has agreed to join the Board and look forward to her valuable contribution."

It is the intention that Isobel will take on the role of Audit Committee Chair, when Trudi Clark, having served for nine years, retires from the Board at the Annual General Meeting in 2023.

There is no information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

All enquiries to:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St. Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745324

Fax: 01481 745051

