NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) (the "Company"), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetics testing services and global oncology contract research services, today announced its third-quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights

Consolidated revenue increased 6% to $129 million

Clinical Services revenue increased 4% to $106 million

Pharma Services revenue increased 18% to $23 million

"I am pleased by the progress that we made as a business during the third quarter, including improvements in turn-around time, revenue growth and gross margin. While we still have substantial opportunity ahead of us, I believe that the foundation for improvement is being set in place. Our focus for the remainder of the year is to leverage our leadership position in oncology testing and transform the business to build sustainable, long-term profitable growth," said Chris Smith, Chief Executive Officer. "I am especially impressed with our people and their deep commitment to our customers and to the patients we serve and am excited about the journey in front of us."

Third-Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $129 million, an increase of 6% over the same period in 2021. Clinical Services revenue of $106 million was an increase year-over-year of 4%. Clinical test volume(1) decreased by 1% year-over-year. Average revenue per clinical test ("revenue per test") increased by 5% to $392. Pharma Services revenue increased by 18% to $23 million compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $48.9 million, an increase of 4% compared to the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue partially offset by higher payroll and payroll-related costs. Consolidated gross profit margin, including amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets, was 38.0%. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(2), excluding amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets, was 41.7%.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $88 million, an increase of $1 million, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to higher payroll and payroll-related costs to support the Company's strategic growth initiatives. The third quarter of 2022 also includedconsulting fees related to Project Catalyst (our value capture program), which were not included in the same period of 2021. The third quarter of 2021 included acquisition and integration costs related to the acquisitions of Inivata and Trapelo and a loss contingency for a regulatory matter which were not included in the same period for 2022.

Net loss for the quarter was $37 million compared to net loss of $20 million for the third quarter of 2021. The net loss for the third quarter of 2021 included an $18 million gain on the Company's prior investment in, and loan receivable from, non-consolidated affiliate due to the acquisition of Inivata.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) was negative $12 million compared to negative $3 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted Net Loss(2) was $18 million compared to Adjusted Net Loss(2) of $10 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $444 million at quarter end.

(1) Clinical testing excludes requisitions, tests, revenue and costs of revenue for Pharma Services.

(2) The Company has provided adjusted financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted Diluted EPS. Each of these measures is defined in the section of this report entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." See also the tables reconciling such measures to their closest GAAP equivalent.

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)



September 30, 2022 (unaudited) December 31, 2021 ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 266,126 $ 316,827 Marketable securities, at fair value 177,414 198,563 Accounts receivable, net 111,994 112,130 Inventories 23,799 23,395 Prepaid assets 16,511 12,354 Assets held for sale - 10,050 Other current assets 7,516 8,189 Total current assets 603,360 681,508 Property and equipment, net 106,818 109,465 Operating lease right-of-use assets 98,945 102,197 Intangible assets, net 416,848 442,325 Goodwill 522,766 527,115 Other assets 6,845 7,168 Total non-current assets 1,152,222 1,188,270 Total assets $ 1,755,582 $ 1,869,778

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 78,506 $ 79,213 Current portion of equipment financing obligations 118 1,135 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,379 6,884 Total current liabilities 85,003 87,232 Long-term liabilities Convertible senior notes, net 534,609 532,483 Operating lease liabilities 70,471 72,289 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 38,345 55,475 Other long-term liabilities 14,166 14,022 Total long-term liabilities 657,591 674,269 Total liabilities $ 742,594 $ 761,501 Stockholders' equity Total stockholders' equity $ 1,012,988 $ 1,108,277 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,755,582 $ 1,869,778

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 NET REVENUE







Clinical Services $ 106,162 $ 102,227 $ 310,588 $ 300,119 Pharma Services 22,620 19,113 60,435 58,478 Total net revenue 128,782 121,340 371,023 358,597

COST OF REVENUE 79,889 74,101 239,952 216,794

GROSS PROFIT 48,893 47,239 131,071 141,803 Operating expenses: General and administrative 64,282 63,839 188,481 158,953 Research and development 7,312 7,409 23,651 13,360 Sales and marketing 16,809 15,704 50,179 46,677 Total operating expenses 88,403 86,952 262,311 218,990 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (39,510 ) (39,713 ) (131,240 ) (77,187 ) Interest expense, net 139 1,296 2,366 3,375 Other expense (income), net (25 ) (89 ) 212 (431 ) Gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net - (17,750 ) - (109,260 ) (Loss) income before taxes (39,624 ) (23,170 ) (133,818 ) 29,129 Income tax benefit (2,772 ) (2,822 ) (12,255 ) (4,283 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (36,852 ) $ (20,348 ) $ (121,563 ) $ 33,412

NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ (0.30 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.98 ) $ 0.28 Diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.98 ) $ 0.28

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 124,425 122,559 124,055 119,087 Diluted 124,425 122,559 124,055 121,356

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net (loss) income $ (121,563 ) $ 33,412 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 25,894 21,807 Amortization of intangibles 25,470 14,683 Non-cash stock-based compensation 20,009 12,396 Non-cash operating lease expense 7,375 6,167 Gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net - (109,260 ) Amortization of convertible debt discount and debt issue costs 2,125 2,037 Gain on sale of assets held for sale (2,048 ) - Loss on disposal of assets, net 3,066 166 Write-off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory and equipment - 6,061 Other adjustments 1,428 831 Changes in assets and liabilities, net (24,064 ) 4,753 Net cash used in operating activities (62,308 ) (6,947 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of marketable securities (73,973 ) (180,961 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 89,812 44,736 Purchases of property and equipment (26,357 ) (52,155 ) Proceeds from assets held for sale 12,098 - Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (419,404 ) Loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate - (15,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,580 (622,784 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of equipment financing obligations (706 ) (2,537 ) Issuance of common stock, net 10,733 12,110 Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of issuance costs - 334,410 Premiums paid for capped call confirmations - (29,291 ) Proceeds from equity offering, net of issuance costs - 408,133 Net cash provided by financing activities 10,027 722,825 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (50,701 ) 93,094 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 316,827 250,632 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 266,126 $ 343,726

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Consolidated Balance Sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 266,126 $ 340,565 Restricted cash, non-current - 3,161 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 266,126 $ 343,726

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance, the financial results and financial guidance in this press release refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that involve adjustments to GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain income and/or expense items that management believes are not directly attributable to the Company's core operating results and/or certain items that are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance. Management believes that the presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors by facilitating the analysis of the Company's core test-level operating results across reporting periods and when comparing those same results to those published by our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in evaluating future prospects. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting purposes and to manage the business. These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP financial results, should not be considered measures of liquidity, and are unlikely to be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations before: (i) interest expense, (ii) tax (benefit) or expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (v) acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) write-off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory and equipment, (vii) gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net, (viii) CEO transition costs, (ix) loss contingency for regulatory matter, and (x) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

"Adjusted cost of revenue" is defined by NeoGenomics as cost of revenue before: (i) amortization expense of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets, and (ii) the write-off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory equipment.

"Adjusted gross profit" is defined by NeoGenomics as total revenue less adjusted cost of revenue.

"Adjusted gross profit margin" is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted cost of revenue divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

"Adjusted net (loss) income" is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations plus: (i) non-cash amortization of intangible assets, (ii) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (iii) acquisition and integration related expenses, (iv) write-off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory equipment, (v) gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net, (vi) loss contingency for regulatory matter, (vii) CEO transition costs, and (viii) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method unless the effect of this adjustment on both the adjusted net (loss) income and weighted average diluted common shares outstanding would be anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

"Adjusted diluted EPS" is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted net (loss) income divided by adjusted diluted shares outstanding. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will also include any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will exclude any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (36,852 ) $ (20,348 ) $ (121,563 ) $ 33,412 Adjustments to net (loss) income: Interest expense, net 139 1,296 2,366 3,375 Income tax benefit (2,772 ) (2,822 ) (12,255 ) (4,283 ) Depreciation 8,973 8,178 25,894 21,807 Amortization of intangibles 8,490 8,474 25,470 14,683 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (22,022 ) $ (5,222 ) $ (80,088 ) $ 68,994 Further adjustments to EBITDA: Acquisition and integration related expenses 197 1,533 2,479 13,345 Write-off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory and equipment - - - 6,061 CEO transition costs 2,792 11 4,518 575 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 4,280 5,237 20,009 12,396 Gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net - (17,750 ) - (109,260 ) Loss contingency for regulatory matter - 10,500 - 10,500 Other significant (income) expenses, net(3) 3,195 2,578 6,240 3,013 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (11,558 ) $ (3,113 ) $ (46,842 ) $ 5,624

(3) For the three months ended September 30, 2022, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes consulting fees related to Project Catalyst (our value capture program), fees related to a regulatory matter and other non-recurring items. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes strategic deal costs, moving costs and other non-recurring items. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes fees related to a regulatory matter, consulting fees related to Project Catalyst (our value capture program), moving costs, a gain on the sale of a building and other non-recurring items. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes strategic deal costs, moving costs, and other non-recurring items.

Reconciliation of Segment and Consolidated GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Clinical Services:











Total revenue (GAAP) $ 106,162 $ 102,227 3.8% $ 310,588 $ 300,119 3.5%

Cost of revenue (GAAP) $ 65,261 $ 59,560 9.6% $ 197,563 $ 178,358 10.8% Adjustments to cost of revenue(4) (4,264 ) (4,239 ) (12,792 ) (10,267 ) Adjusted cost of revenue (non-GAAP) $ 60,997 $ 55,321 10.3% $ 184,771 $ 168,091 9.9%

Gross profit (GAAP) $ 40,901 $ 42,667 (4.1)% $ 113,025 $ 121,761 (7.2)% Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP ) $ 45,165 $ 46,906 (3.7)% $ 125,817 $ 132,028 (4.7)%

Gross profit margin (GAAP) 38.5 % 41.7 % 36.4 % 40.6 % Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP) 42.5 % 45.9 % 40.5 % 44.0 %

Pharma Services: Total revenue (GAAP) $ 22,620 $ 19,113 18.3% $ 60,435 $ 58,478 3.3%

Cost of revenue (GAAP) $ 14,628 $ 14,541 0.6% $ 42,389 $ 38,436 10.3% Adjustments to cost of revenue(5) (589 ) (586 ) (1,767 ) (586 ) Adjusted cost of revenue (non-GAAP) $ 14,039 $ 13,955 0.6% $ 40,622 $ 37,850 7.3%

Gross profit (GAAP) $ 7,992 $ 4,572 74.8% $ 18,046 $ 20,042 (10.0)% Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP ) $ 8,581 $ 5,158 66.4% $ 19,813 $ 20,628 (4.0)%

Gross profit margin (GAAP) 35.3 % 23.9 % 29.9 % 34.3 % Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP) 37.9 % 27.0 % 32.8 % 35.3 %

Consolidated: Total revenue (GAAP) $ 128,782 $ 121,340 6.1% $ 371,023 $ 358,597 3.5%

Cost of revenue (GAAP) $ 79,889 $ 74,101 7.8% $ 239,952 $ 216,794 10.7% Adjustments to cost of revenue(4)(5) (4,853 ) (4,825 ) (14,559 ) (10,853 ) Adjusted cost of revenue (non-GAAP) $ 75,036 $ 69,276 8.3% $ 225,393 $ 205,941 9.4%

Gross profit (GAAP) $ 48,893 $ 47,239 3.5% $ 131,071 $ 141,803 (7.6)% Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP ) $ 53,746 $ 52,064 3.2% $ 145,630 $ 152,656 (4.6)%

Gross profit margin (GAAP) 38.0 % 38.9 % 35.3 % 39.5 % Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP) 41.7 % 42.9 % 39.3 % 42.6 %

(4) Clinical Services cost of revenue adjustments for both the three months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 includes $4.3 million of amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets. Clinical Services cost of revenue adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 include $12.8 million of amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets. Clinical Services cost of revenue adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 include write-offs of $5.3 million for COVID-19 PCR testing inventory and $5.0 million of amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets.

(5) Pharma Services cost of revenue adjustments for both the three months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 include $0.6 million of amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets. Pharma Services cost of revenue adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 include $1.8 million and $0.6 million of amortization, respectively, of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss and GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (36,852 ) $ (20,348 ) $ (121,563 ) $ 33,412 Adjustments to net (loss) income, net of tax: Amortization of intangibles 8,490 8,474 25,470 14,683 Acquisition and integration related expenses 197 1,533 2,479 13,345 Write-off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory and equipment - - - 6,061 CEO transition costs 2,792 11 4,518 575 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 4,280 5,237 20,009 12,396 Gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net - (17,750 ) - (109,260 ) Loss contingency for regulatory matter - 10,500 - 10,500 Other significant (income) expenses, net(6) 3,195 2,578 6,240 3,013 Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) $ (17,898 ) $ (9,765 ) $ (62,847 ) $ (15,275 )

Net (loss) income per common share (GAAP) Diluted EPS $ (0.30 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.98 ) $ 0.28 Adjustments to diluted (loss) income per share: Amortization of intangibles 0.07 0.07 0.21 0.12 Acquisition and integration related expenses - 0.01 0.02 0.11 Write-off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory and equipment - - - 0.05 CEO transition costs 0.02 - 0.04 - Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.03 0.04 0.16 0.10 Gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net - (0.14 ) - (0.90 ) Loss contingency for regulatory matter - 0.09 - 0.09 Other significant (income) expenses, net(6) 0.03 0.02 0.05 0.03 Rounding and impact of diluted shares in adjusted diluted shares(7) 0.01 - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.13 )

Weighted average shares used in computation of adjusted diluted EPS: Diluted common shares (GAAP) 124,425 122,559 124,055 121,356 Dilutive effect of options, restricted stock, and converted shares(8)(9) - - - (2,269 ) Adjusted diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) 124,425 122,559 124,055 119,087

(6) For the three months ended September 30, 2022, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes consulting fees related to Project Catalyst (our value capture program), fees related to a regulatory matter and other non-recurring items. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes strategic deal costs, moving costs and other non-recurring items. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes fees related to a regulatory matter, consulting fees related to Project Catalyst (our value capture program), moving costs, a gain on the sale of a building and other non-recurring items. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes strategic deal costs, moving costs, and other non-recurring items.

(7) This adjustment is for rounding and, in those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive or GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, also compensates for the effects of additional diluted shares included or excluded in adjusted diluted shares outstanding for the treasury stock impact of outstanding stock options and restricted stock and the if-converted impact of convertible notes.

(8) In those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, this adjustment includes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive.

(9) In those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, this adjustment excludes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period.

Supplemental Information

Clinical(10) Tests Performed and Revenue

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Clinical(10):











Number of tests performed 270,899 272,732 (0.7) % 809,916 815,008 (0.6) % Average revenue/test $ 392

$ 375

4.5 % $ 383

$ 366

4.6 %

(10) Excludes tests and revenue for Pharma Services.

