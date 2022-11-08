Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - mdf commerce inc. (TSX: MDF) (the "Corporation"), today announced that Luc Filiatreault, President, and Chief Executive Officer of mdf commerce inc. will be attending the Q4 Investor Summit Live in NYC at the Sheraton Times Square. Luc Filiatreault, President, and Chief Executive Officer will present an overview of the Corporation's vision and business strategy. He will also highlight recent M&A activities, their impact on the Company's market position, and how these steps created a unique opportunity for accelerated growth in the GovTech sector. The presentation will be webcast and a recording will be available in the investor section of the mdf commerce website.

Event:Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 14th, 2022

Presentation: November 14th at 1:00 P.M. ET

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gOPev-AZSciznm39N_TVCA

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. With offices in Canada and the US, as well as Europe and China, our activities are centered on public sector procurement technology (GovTech) and omnichannel ecommerce solutions. Our key operational focus is eprocurement for the public sector. Through a series of strategic acquisitions, we have become a leader in providing purpose-built technology that allows public entities to digitalize the entire procurement process, which in turn ensures compliance, saves money, and optimizes operational efficiency and productivity.

Investor Relations:

Luc Filiatreault, President & CEO

luc.filiatreault@mdfcommerce.com

1-877-677-9088, ext. 2004

www.mdfcommerce.com

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place in-person and virtually, featuring 50+ companies and over 300 investors comprised of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142777