London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - Active Energy Group (AIM: AEG) (OTCQB: ATGVF), today announced that Michael Rowan, CEO of Active Energy Group ("AEG") will be attending the Q4 Investor Summit Live in NYC at the Sheraton Times Square. During the presentation, Michael will be discussing the Company's key focus, which is on the development of the next generation of biomass fuels. Its primary product, CoalSwitch®, is a black pellet that is made using sustainably sourced resources, namely residual product from lumber operations that would otherwise be left as waste. As a result of global energy requirements and net zero commitments, there is increasing demand for improved biomass fuels. AEG is dedicated to begin and scale up production of this important green energy transition fuel during Q1 2023.

Event:Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 14th, 2022

Presentation: November 14th at 12:30 P.M. ET

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lCE_-rXTSkyYOK9XcdmiFw

1x1s will be available for qualified investors.

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration.

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group plc is a London listed (AIM: AEG) renewable energy company focused on the production and development of next generation biomass products that have the potential to transform traditional coal fired power and heavy industries and the existing renewable biomass industry.

AEG has developed a proprietary technology platform which transforms waste biomass material into high-value renewable fuels. Its patented product CoalSwitch® is a leading drop-in biomass renewable fuel that can be co-fired with coal, completely replace coal as an alternative feedstock without requiring significant plant modifications or wholly replace existing biomass feedstock resources.

Active Energy Group's immediate strategic focus is the production and commercialisation of CoalSwitch®. CoalSwitch® is a registered trademark belonging to Active Energy Group plc.

Investor Relations:

Amrit Nahal, Director, Equity Sales

Allenby Capital Limited

a.nahal@allenbycapital.com

www.aegplc.com

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place in-person and virtually, featuring 50+ companies and over 300 investors comprised of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com.

