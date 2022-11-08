Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Lithium-Rakete startet durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMB3 ISIN: GB00BPG7NS80 Ticker-Symbol: BZH 
Stuttgart
08.11.22
17:27 Uhr
0,049 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACTIVE ENERGY GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACTIVE ENERGY GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACTIVE ENERGY
ACTIVE ENERGY GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACTIVE ENERGY GROUP PLC0,0490,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.