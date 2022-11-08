Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (TSXV: DME) (OTCQX: DMEHF) (FSE: QM01) ("DME" or the "Company"), today announced that Don Mosher, President of Desert Mountain Energy Corp. will be attending the Q4 Investor Summit virtually. During the presentation, Don Mosher will discuss that DME is in the final stages of building a vertically integrated primary producer of helium in NE Arizona.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 15th, 2022

Presentation: November 15th at 9:30 AM ET

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kxa6gqM0Th2Bbu8vzkteVQ

About Desert Mountain Energy Corp

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (TSXV: DME) is a forward-looking resource company actively engaged in the exploration and development of Helium and Noble Gas properties in the U.S. Southwest, with its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. Currently, the company holds +85,000 acres land in Arizona, the world's best address for Helium.

