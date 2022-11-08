Johannesburg, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - DRDGOLD Limited (JSE: DRD) (NYSE: DRD), today announced that Niel Pretorius, Chief Executive Officer of DRDGOLD Limited will be attending the Q4 Investor Summit live in NYC at the Sheraton Times Square. During the presentation, DRDGOLD's Chief Executive Officer, Niel Pretorius, will introduce the Company and its value proposition of gold-price exposure, ESG and dividend history. The presentation will be made available on the DRDGOLD website at www.drdgold.com on 14th November 2022.

Event:Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 14-15, 2022

Presentation: November 14 at 1:00 P.M. ET

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cug0SzCEQGyHRGsh93zfIA

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

About DRDGOLD Limited

Established 128 years ago, DRDGOLD is one of the oldest continuously listed companies on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with a secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange. It is the only company in South Africa focused solely on the retreatment of surface gold tailings and its longevity is a result of adapting to an ever-changing environment, taking full advantage of good fortune as and when it presents itself, as well as maintaining a disciplined approach to what is within our control. Our capacity to treat mine waste, our recently established relationship with Sibanye-Stillwater and the enthusiasm and energy of our team, place DRDGOLD in a very strong position to continue to play a role in the future of mining in South Africa, and perhaps even internationally. Early adoption of sustainable development as the primary idea in shaping our thinking and informing the deployment of our resources and capital, has meant that for us, ESG requires a nuanced adaptation of our existing narrative. The work has been done and the foundation is in place to continue on a path of sustainable, responsible mining. Our network of assets is unrivaled in South Africa and our focus is to optimize these assets to increase gold production and mine as much of our resource as we possibly can.

Contact Information:

Niël Pretorius, CEO

+27 82 788 4082

niel.pretorius@drdgold.com

www.drdgold.com

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place in-person and virtually, featuring 50+ companies and over 300 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

