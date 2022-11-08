Southbend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (OTCQX: STRW) (the "Company"), today announced they will be attending the Q4 Investor Summit Live in NYC at the Sheraton Times Square. During the presentation the Company's Chairman & CEO, Moishe Gubin, and Chief Investment Officer, Jeff Bajtner, will highlight the Company's Q3 2022 financial performance, the recent accomplishment of beginning to trade on the OTCQX and their vision for 2023 and beyond. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Event:Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 14th, 2022

Presentation: November 14th at 10:00 AM ET

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-yjuIIHLSJGRc3hMVf1hwQ

1 on 1's will be available for qualified investors

About Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 79 healthcare properties, of which 78 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The properties comprise 85 healthcare facilities, consisting of 74 stand-alone skilled nursing facilities, two dual-purpose facilities used as both skilled nursing facilities and long-term acute care hospitals, and three assisted living facilities.

Investor Relations:

Jeffrey Bajtner

Ir@sfreit.com

1-773-747-4100

www.strawberryfieldsreit.com

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place in-person and virtually, featuring 50+ companies and over 300 investors comprised of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

